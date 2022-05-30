  • Log In | Sign Up

Airhead

A symbiote is torn in two in a cave by a mysterious machine. Working together with a headless body, the remaining half must find its way through a complex metroidvania-style world filled with puzzles to be reunited with its vital other half.

Airhead  (2024)

Airhead Box Cover

Octato

Airhead is available at:

Updates

15 Feb, 2024
Airhead Game: now available

Unravel the mysteries of an unseen world in this body-puzzle adventure
23 Aug, 2023
Airhead Soars High: Game Demo Release

Revolutionary Puzzle Platformer Gives New Meaning to Assistance: Step into a Unique Atmospheric Adventure Exploring Mysteries and Unraveling Complexities

Walkthrough for Airhead

Stuck in Airhead, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Airhead and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective -
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Airhead by Octato - Adventure Game

Airhead is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Octato. Airhead has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Airhead, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Airhead.
