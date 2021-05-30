  • Log In | Sign Up

Universe Generator: The Golden Sword

Universe Generator: The Golden Sword - Cover art

The player takes on the role of the practitioner; a master of lucid dreaming tasked with ending the Dark Age through the acquisition of the anti-telluric Golden Sword. The player must mix and match various dreams and soundscapes to solve puzzles, acquire clues, and create the Dreamworld of the Golden Sword.

Updates

8 Jun, 2021
Universe Generator: The Golden Sword unsheathed free on Steam
Short FMV puzzle game from the creator of Yeli Orog available now for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Universe Generator: The Golden Sword

Stuck in Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Universe Generator: The Golden Sword and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Universe Generator: The Golden Sword trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Fantasy
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Live Action
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5 3320M
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000
Storage: 2 GB available space
Additional Notes: This game can be CPU intensive at times. The better the processor the smoother the experience.

Universe Generator: The Golden Sword is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Yeli Orog. Universe Generator: The Golden Sword has a Live Action style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Universe Generator: The Golden Sword.
