Universe Generator: The Golden Sword
The player takes on the role of the practitioner; a master of lucid dreaming tasked with ending the Dark Age through the acquisition of the anti-telluric Golden Sword. The player must mix and match various dreams and soundscapes to solve puzzles, acquire clues, and create the Dreamworld of the Golden Sword.
Updates
8 Jun, 2021Universe Generator: The Golden Sword unsheathed free on Steam
Short FMV puzzle game from the creator of Yeli Orog available now for download on Windows PC.
Note, these will contain spoilers.
System Requirements
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5 3320M
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000
Storage: 2 GB available space
Additional Notes: This game can be CPU intensive at times. The better the processor the smoother the experience.