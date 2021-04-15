  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice (2021) - Game details

Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice

Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice - Cover art

Call your partner and step into the shoes of New York’s most extravagant detective duo: Mark & Lara! Test your cooperative skill and together solve the mysterious case of the death of David Thompson. Each player will have a different point of view of the case and will have to share the evidence they’ve gathered.

Updates

18 Apr, 2021
Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice detected on PC and mobile devices
Co-op investigative mystery available now for download on Steam, itch.io, the App Store and Google Play.

Walkthrough for Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice

Stuck in Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice - Screenshot #1
'Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice - Screenshot #2
'Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice - Screenshot #3
'Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice - Screenshot #4
'Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice - Screenshot #5
'Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice - Screenshot #6
'Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice - Screenshot #7
Transparent PNG

Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice trailer

What our readers think of Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Deep Monolith

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery
Theme Law enforcement
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice by Deep Monolith - Adventure Game

Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Deep Monolith. Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Mark & Lara: Partners In Justice.
Back to the top