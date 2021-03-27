Internet Court
Developer:
Oh, a Rock! Studios
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital April 6, 2021 by Oh, a Rock! Studios
It’s the year 20XX, and crime can happen anywhere—even in cyberspace. And when someone gets pulled over on the Information Superhighway, they get a one-way ticket to… The Internet Court. Where the courtroom is virtual, and trials are livestreamed for the whole world to watch. Not content to be a mere defense attorney, here players will get to be prosecutor, defender, and even judge across four distinct cases all connected with internet use.
Updates
7 Apr, 2021Internet Court is now in session on Windows, Mac and Linux
FMV courtroom comedy like a 'live-action Phoenix Wright' available now for download on Steam.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 or higher
Processor: 1Ghz
Memory: 512 MB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL 2, DirectX 9, OpenGL ES 2, or WebGL
Storage: 5 GB available space
Mac
Minimum:
OS: Mac OS 10.4
Processor: 1Ghz
Memory: 512 MB RAM
Storage: 5 GB available space
Linux
Minimum:
Processor: 1 Ghz
Memory: 512 MB RAM
Storage: 5 GB available space