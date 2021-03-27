  • Log In | Sign Up

Internet Court

Internet Court - Cover art

It’s the year 20XX, and crime can happen anywhere—even in cyberspace. And when someone gets pulled over on the Information Superhighway, they get a one-way ticket to… The Internet Court. Where the courtroom is virtual, and trials are livestreamed for the whole world to watch. Not content to be a mere defense attorney, here players will get to be prosecutor, defender, and even judge across four distinct cases all connected with internet use.

Updates

7 Apr, 2021
Internet Court is now in session on Windows, Mac and Linux
FMV courtroom comedy like a 'live-action Phoenix Wright' available now for download on Steam.

Walkthrough for Internet Court

Stuck in Internet Court, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Internet Court and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Farce, Investigative
Genre Comedy
Theme Parody
Graphic Style Live Action
Presentation Full motion video
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 or higher
Processor: 1Ghz
Memory: 512 MB RAM
Graphics: OpenGL 2, DirectX 9, OpenGL ES 2, or WebGL
Storage: 5 GB available space

Mac
Minimum:
OS: Mac OS 10.4
Processor: 1Ghz
Memory: 512 MB RAM
Storage: 5 GB available space

Linux
Minimum:
Processor: 1 Ghz
Memory: 512 MB RAM
Storage: 5 GB available space

Internet Court is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Oh, a Rock! Studios. Internet Court has a Live Action style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Internet Court, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Internet Court.
