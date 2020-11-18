  • Log In | Sign Up

Buddy Simulator 1984

Buddy Simulator 1984 - Cover art

Thanks to next generation AI technology, BUDDY SIMULATOR 1984 simulates the experience of hanging out with a best buddy! Your buddy learns from you, constantly adapting to your interests and personality. But most importantly, your buddy can play games with you!

28 Nov, 2020
Buddy Simulator 1984 sets a play date for January 14th
Demo available for unique text-driven PC adventure that melds IF with AI.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective None
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation, Text adventure
Genre Horror
Theme Technological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Illustrated text
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
OS: Windows 7 or higher
Memory: 1 GB RAM
Storage: 2 GB available space

