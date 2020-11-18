Buddy Simulator 1984
Developer:
Not a Sailor Studios
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital February 18, 2021 by Not a Sailor Studios
Thanks to next generation AI technology, BUDDY SIMULATOR 1984 simulates the experience of hanging out with a best buddy! Your buddy learns from you, constantly adapting to your interests and personality. But most importantly, your buddy can play games with you!
Updates
28 Nov, 2020Buddy Simulator 1984 sets a play date for January 14th
Demo available for unique text-driven PC adventure that melds IF with AI.
Walkthrough for Buddy Simulator 1984Stuck in Buddy Simulator 1984, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Buddy Simulator 1984 and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Buddy Simulator 1984 » View all screenshots (7)
Videos for Buddy Simulator 1984 » View all videos
What our readers think of Buddy Simulator 1984
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Buddy Simulator 1984 yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
OS: Windows 7 or higher
Memory: 1 GB RAM
Storage: 2 GB available space