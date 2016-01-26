The Spirits of Kelley Family
MoonMonky
Finding yourself in a dusty old house, you learn of the fate of its occupants. You must work to free the Kelley family from their magical prisons inside four mysterious crystals.
Originally released as a free mobile and browser-based game in December 2015 before being re-released commercially on PC in January 2020.
