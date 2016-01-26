  • Log In | Sign Up

The Spirits of Kelley Family

Spirits of Kelley Family, The - Cover art

Finding yourself in a dusty old house, you learn of the fate of its occupants. You must work to free the Kelley family from their magical prisons inside four mysterious crystals.

Originally released as a free mobile and browser-based game in December 2015 before being re-released commercially on PC in January 2020.

Following Freeware - December 2015

Following Freeware - December 2015 releases

Our final round-up of 2015's free indie adventures is all over the map, covering all eight(?) continents and beyond.

Jan 29, 2016

Walkthrough for The Spirits of Kelley Family

Stuck in The Spirits of Kelley Family, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Spirits of Kelley Family and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

What our readers think of The Spirits of Kelley Family

Adventure Games by MoonMonky

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Fantasy
Theme Rescue
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags Colour puzzles
Media Internet download

