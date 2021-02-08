2020 Aggie Awards – Readers’ Choice poll

Best Story No answer a-part-ment: a separated place The Academy: The First Riddle Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Alterity Experience The Almost Gone Amnesia: Rebirth Assemble with Care Beautiful Desolation Before I Forget Beyond a Steel Sky Beyond Blue Biped Bleeding Moons The Blind Prophet The Blueness of a Wound Boïnihi: The K'i Codex The Button Witch Call of the Sea CAMEO: CCTV Detective Carto Cat and Ghostly Road Chicken Police Clarevoyance Cloudpunk Commander ’85 The Complex Creaks Creepy Tale Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey Curse of Anabelle Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil Dark Nights with Poe & Munro The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Dark Room Deceased The Deed II Deeproot Manor Detective Boiled-Hard Divinest Light Don’t Be Afraid Dorian Morris Adventure Down the Rabbit Hole Dragon Audit DreamBack VR The Dreamcatcher DREAMO Dude, Where Is My Beer? Eclipse: Edge of Light Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac Education Embracelet Enypnion Eternal Hope Evan’s Remains Ever Forward Falcon City Fateful End: True Case Files Filament Fire Escape Fireflies First Contact The Flower Collectors A Fold Apart Fragile The Gateway Trilogy Geospots – Carol Reed Mystery The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure Hadr Half Past Fate The Hand of Glory A Hand With Many Fingers Heal Helheim Hassle Highly Likely Hollow Head Hope Horror Globes I Am Dead IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths In Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) In Other Waters An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF Into A Dream Jessika Just Take Your Left Kentucky Route Zero: Act V Krystopia: Nova’s Journey Lair of the Clockwork God Lancelot's Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze The Last Campfire The Last Show of Mr. Chardish The Last Sky Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice A letter to you! Lightmatter Little Orpheus The Long Gate The Longing Lost Words: Beyond the Page LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories Lucifer Within Us LUNA: The Shadow Dust Manipulate: Sacrifice Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River Master Magistrate MazM: Jekyll and Hyde Mazovian Adventure MechCube: Escape Memory Metamorphosis Mira Mirages of Winter Mørkredd Murder by Numbers Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe Nine Witches: Family Disruption Old Gods Rising Oneiros Oniria Crimes Otherworld Our Secret Below Ourea Outsider: After Life Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Little Devil Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Hungry Witch Paper Beast Paradise Killer Phantom Path Possession 1881 The Procession to Calvary Re:Turn – One Way Trip Red Bow Relicta The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera Reversion: The Return Rivals Röki The Room VR: A Dark Matter SELF Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Separation Seven Doors Shadows by the Waterhouse Shady Part of Me Shapik: The Moon Quest The Shattering Shut In The Signifier The Silver Spoon Caper Sol 705 Someday You’ll Return Song of Horror Spirit of the North The Spirits of Kelley Family SSTR Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff Stargaze Sudd City Adventures The Suicide of Rachel Foster Suli: Fallen Harmony Summit of the Wolf Tales from Off-Peak City: Volume 1: Caetano's Slice Tell Me Why There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension There Was the Moon This Is the Zodiac Speaking Those Who Remain Thrillgate Transient Tristam Island Twin Mirror The Unholy Society unmemory Unreal Life The Valley of the Stars Venineth Veritas Vile Matter VirtuaVerse Visage Void Breach The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother Welcome to Elk Westmark Manor What Happened When the Past Was Around Where Is My Body? The White Door Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Within Whispers: The Fall ZAAM Zniw Adventure Zof One of the core components of any adventure, the game’s narrative must engage the player’s interest and imagination. Entertaining in its own right, a good story also immerses the player in a believable game world and serves as motivation to overcome the challenges presented. While often accompanied by quality writing, the plot is a distinct feature that may or may not be ably supported by the actual dialogue – if in fact it has dialogue at all.

Best Writing – Comedy No answer a-part-ment: a separated place The Academy: The First Riddle Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Alterity Experience The Almost Gone Amnesia: Rebirth Assemble with Care Beautiful Desolation Before I Forget Beyond a Steel Sky Beyond Blue Biped Bleeding Moons The Blind Prophet The Blueness of a Wound Boïnihi: The K'i Codex The Button Witch Call of the Sea CAMEO: CCTV Detective Carto Cat and Ghostly Road Chicken Police Clarevoyance Cloudpunk Commander ’85 The Complex Creaks Creepy Tale Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey Curse of Anabelle Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil Dark Nights with Poe & Munro The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Dark Room Deceased The Deed II Deeproot Manor Detective Boiled-Hard Divinest Light Don’t Be Afraid Dorian Morris Adventure Down the Rabbit Hole Dragon Audit DreamBack VR The Dreamcatcher DREAMO Dude, Where Is My Beer? Eclipse: Edge of Light Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac Education Embracelet Enypnion Eternal Hope Evan’s Remains Ever Forward Falcon City Fateful End: True Case Files Filament Fire Escape Fireflies First Contact The Flower Collectors A Fold Apart Fragile The Gateway Trilogy Geospots – Carol Reed Mystery The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure Hadr Half Past Fate The Hand of Glory A Hand With Many Fingers Heal Helheim Hassle Highly Likely Hollow Head Hope Horror Globes I Am Dead IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths In Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) In Other Waters An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF Into A Dream Jessika Just Take Your Left Kentucky Route Zero: Act V Krystopia: Nova’s Journey Lair of the Clockwork God Lancelot's Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze The Last Campfire The Last Show of Mr. Chardish The Last Sky Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice A letter to you! Lightmatter Little Orpheus The Long Gate The Longing Lost Words: Beyond the Page LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories Lucifer Within Us LUNA: The Shadow Dust Manipulate: Sacrifice Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River Master Magistrate MazM: Jekyll and Hyde Mazovian Adventure MechCube: Escape Memory Metamorphosis Mira Mirages of Winter Mørkredd Murder by Numbers Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe Nine Witches: Family Disruption Old Gods Rising Oneiros Oniria Crimes Otherworld Our Secret Below Ourea Outsider: After Life Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Little Devil Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Hungry Witch Paper Beast Paradise Killer Phantom Path Possession 1881 The Procession to Calvary Re:Turn – One Way Trip Red Bow Relicta The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera Reversion: The Return Rivals Röki The Room VR: A Dark Matter SELF Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Separation Seven Doors Shadows by the Waterhouse Shady Part of Me Shapik: The Moon Quest The Shattering Shut In The Signifier The Silver Spoon Caper Sol 705 Someday You’ll Return Song of Horror Spirit of the North The Spirits of Kelley Family SSTR Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff Stargaze Sudd City Adventures The Suicide of Rachel Foster Suli: Fallen Harmony Summit of the Wolf Tales from Off-Peak City: Volume 1: Caetano's Slice Tell Me Why There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension There Was the Moon This Is the Zodiac Speaking Those Who Remain Thrillgate Transient Tristam Island Twin Mirror The Unholy Society unmemory Unreal Life The Valley of the Stars Venineth Veritas Vile Matter VirtuaVerse Visage Void Breach The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother Welcome to Elk Westmark Manor What Happened When the Past Was Around Where Is My Body? The White Door Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Within Whispers: The Fall ZAAM Zniw Adventure Zof Arguably the hardest genre to write well, comedy done right has the ability both to amuse and uplift, finding humour in the ordinary and laughter in the unexpected. Often dismissed for not being “serious writing” (oh, the irony!), comedy has long been a beloved adventure staple and deserves appropriate recognition.

Best Writing – Drama No answer a-part-ment: a separated place The Academy: The First Riddle Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Alterity Experience The Almost Gone Amnesia: Rebirth Assemble with Care Beautiful Desolation Before I Forget Beyond a Steel Sky Beyond Blue Biped Bleeding Moons The Blind Prophet The Blueness of a Wound Boïnihi: The K'i Codex The Button Witch Call of the Sea CAMEO: CCTV Detective Carto Cat and Ghostly Road Chicken Police Clarevoyance Cloudpunk Commander ’85 The Complex Creaks Creepy Tale Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey Curse of Anabelle Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil Dark Nights with Poe & Munro The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Dark Room Deceased The Deed II Deeproot Manor Detective Boiled-Hard Divinest Light Don’t Be Afraid Dorian Morris Adventure Down the Rabbit Hole Dragon Audit DreamBack VR The Dreamcatcher DREAMO Dude, Where Is My Beer? Eclipse: Edge of Light Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac Education Embracelet Enypnion Eternal Hope Evan’s Remains Ever Forward Falcon City Fateful End: True Case Files Filament Fire Escape Fireflies First Contact The Flower Collectors A Fold Apart Fragile The Gateway Trilogy Geospots – Carol Reed Mystery The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure Hadr Half Past Fate The Hand of Glory A Hand With Many Fingers Heal Helheim Hassle Highly Likely Hollow Head Hope Horror Globes I Am Dead IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths In Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) In Other Waters An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF Into A Dream Jessika Just Take Your Left Kentucky Route Zero: Act V Krystopia: Nova’s Journey Lair of the Clockwork God Lancelot's Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze The Last Campfire The Last Show of Mr. Chardish The Last Sky Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice A letter to you! Lightmatter Little Orpheus The Long Gate The Longing Lost Words: Beyond the Page LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories Lucifer Within Us LUNA: The Shadow Dust Manipulate: Sacrifice Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River Master Magistrate MazM: Jekyll and Hyde Mazovian Adventure MechCube: Escape Memory Metamorphosis Mira Mirages of Winter Mørkredd Murder by Numbers Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe Nine Witches: Family Disruption Old Gods Rising Oneiros Oniria Crimes Otherworld Our Secret Below Ourea Outsider: After Life Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Little Devil Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Hungry Witch Paper Beast Paradise Killer Phantom Path Possession 1881 The Procession to Calvary Re:Turn – One Way Trip Red Bow Relicta The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera Reversion: The Return Rivals Röki The Room VR: A Dark Matter SELF Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Separation Seven Doors Shadows by the Waterhouse Shady Part of Me Shapik: The Moon Quest The Shattering Shut In The Signifier The Silver Spoon Caper Sol 705 Someday You’ll Return Song of Horror Spirit of the North The Spirits of Kelley Family SSTR Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff Stargaze Sudd City Adventures The Suicide of Rachel Foster Suli: Fallen Harmony Summit of the Wolf Tales from Off-Peak City: Volume 1: Caetano's Slice Tell Me Why There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension There Was the Moon This Is the Zodiac Speaking Those Who Remain Thrillgate Transient Tristam Island Twin Mirror The Unholy Society unmemory Unreal Life The Valley of the Stars Venineth Veritas Vile Matter VirtuaVerse Visage Void Breach The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother Welcome to Elk Westmark Manor What Happened When the Past Was Around Where Is My Body? The White Door Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Within Whispers: The Fall ZAAM Zniw Adventure Zof If comedy lifts the soul, then drama explores and challenges it. Though sometimes misrepresented as dry and boring or overly theatrical, a gripping drama simply engages players on a deeper emotional level. Quality writing is essential in maintaining the player’s connection to the characters, game world, and the story unfolding.

Best Character Gabriel Knight... April Ryan... Guybrush Threepwood. These names roll off the tongue of any adventure gamer as a testament to the importance of compelling protagonists in an adventure. But just as important are the villains, sidekicks, and significant supporting characters, which are often the juiciest parts. This category recognizes those who have made the most memorable contribution, regardless of role.

Best Gameplay No answer a-part-ment: a separated place The Academy: The First Riddle Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Alterity Experience The Almost Gone Amnesia: Rebirth Assemble with Care Beautiful Desolation Before I Forget Beyond a Steel Sky Beyond Blue Biped Bleeding Moons The Blind Prophet The Blueness of a Wound Boïnihi: The K'i Codex The Button Witch Call of the Sea CAMEO: CCTV Detective Carto Cat and Ghostly Road Chicken Police Clarevoyance Cloudpunk Commander ’85 The Complex Creaks Creepy Tale Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey Curse of Anabelle Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil Dark Nights with Poe & Munro The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Dark Room Deceased The Deed II Deeproot Manor Detective Boiled-Hard Divinest Light Don’t Be Afraid Dorian Morris Adventure Down the Rabbit Hole Dragon Audit DreamBack VR The Dreamcatcher DREAMO Dude, Where Is My Beer? Eclipse: Edge of Light Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac Education Embracelet Enypnion Eternal Hope Evan’s Remains Ever Forward Falcon City Fateful End: True Case Files Filament Fire Escape Fireflies First Contact The Flower Collectors A Fold Apart Fragile The Gateway Trilogy Geospots – Carol Reed Mystery The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure Hadr Half Past Fate The Hand of Glory A Hand With Many Fingers Heal Helheim Hassle Highly Likely Hollow Head Hope Horror Globes I Am Dead IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths In Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) In Other Waters An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF Into A Dream Jessika Just Take Your Left Kentucky Route Zero: Act V Krystopia: Nova’s Journey Lair of the Clockwork God Lancelot's Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze The Last Campfire The Last Show of Mr. Chardish The Last Sky Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice A letter to you! Lightmatter Little Orpheus The Long Gate The Longing Lost Words: Beyond the Page LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories Lucifer Within Us LUNA: The Shadow Dust Manipulate: Sacrifice Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River Master Magistrate MazM: Jekyll and Hyde Mazovian Adventure MechCube: Escape Memory Metamorphosis Mira Mirages of Winter Mørkredd Murder by Numbers Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe Nine Witches: Family Disruption Old Gods Rising Oneiros Oniria Crimes Otherworld Our Secret Below Ourea Outsider: After Life Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Little Devil Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Hungry Witch Paper Beast Paradise Killer Phantom Path Possession 1881 The Procession to Calvary Re:Turn – One Way Trip Red Bow Relicta The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera Reversion: The Return Rivals Röki The Room VR: A Dark Matter SELF Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Separation Seven Doors Shadows by the Waterhouse Shady Part of Me Shapik: The Moon Quest The Shattering Shut In The Signifier The Silver Spoon Caper Sol 705 Someday You’ll Return Song of Horror Spirit of the North The Spirits of Kelley Family SSTR Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff Stargaze Sudd City Adventures The Suicide of Rachel Foster Suli: Fallen Harmony Summit of the Wolf Tales from Off-Peak City: Volume 1: Caetano's Slice Tell Me Why There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension There Was the Moon This Is the Zodiac Speaking Those Who Remain Thrillgate Transient Tristam Island Twin Mirror The Unholy Society unmemory Unreal Life The Valley of the Stars Venineth Veritas Vile Matter VirtuaVerse Visage Void Breach The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother Welcome to Elk Westmark Manor What Happened When the Past Was Around Where Is My Body? The White Door Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Within Whispers: The Fall ZAAM Zniw Adventure Zof Puzzles are an integral aspect of adventure gameplay, but not the only one. Good pacing, rich exploration, and variety of activities are all factors in player enjoyment as well, all suitably integrated into the storyline. The best games seek the right balance of these elements for the most rewarding gameplay experience, whatever the approach.

Best Concept A somewhat ambiguous category meant to highlight any unusual, distinctive element. A creative concept can run the gamut from unique story premise to clever game mechanics, from stylistic choice to technical innovation. For the purpose of this award, it doesn’t even need to have been successfully implemented, as it’s the idea itself that deserves the acknowledgement in a genre renowned for its conservative approach. (Note: VR is a shared evolution among many new adventures, so that alone does not constitute an individual game concept.)

Best Setting No answer a-part-ment: a separated place The Academy: The First Riddle Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Alterity Experience The Almost Gone Amnesia: Rebirth Assemble with Care Beautiful Desolation Before I Forget Beyond a Steel Sky Beyond Blue Biped Bleeding Moons The Blind Prophet The Blueness of a Wound Boïnihi: The K'i Codex The Button Witch Call of the Sea CAMEO: CCTV Detective Carto Cat and Ghostly Road Chicken Police Clarevoyance Cloudpunk Commander ’85 The Complex Creaks Creepy Tale Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey Curse of Anabelle Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil Dark Nights with Poe & Munro The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Dark Room Deceased The Deed II Deeproot Manor Detective Boiled-Hard Divinest Light Don’t Be Afraid Dorian Morris Adventure Down the Rabbit Hole Dragon Audit DreamBack VR The Dreamcatcher DREAMO Dude, Where Is My Beer? Eclipse: Edge of Light Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac Education Embracelet Enypnion Eternal Hope Evan’s Remains Ever Forward Falcon City Fateful End: True Case Files Filament Fire Escape Fireflies First Contact The Flower Collectors A Fold Apart Fragile The Gateway Trilogy Geospots – Carol Reed Mystery The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure Hadr Half Past Fate The Hand of Glory A Hand With Many Fingers Heal Helheim Hassle Highly Likely Hollow Head Hope Horror Globes I Am Dead IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths In Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) In Other Waters An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF Into A Dream Jessika Just Take Your Left Kentucky Route Zero: Act V Krystopia: Nova’s Journey Lair of the Clockwork God Lancelot's Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze The Last Campfire The Last Show of Mr. Chardish The Last Sky Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice A letter to you! Lightmatter Little Orpheus The Long Gate The Longing Lost Words: Beyond the Page LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories Lucifer Within Us LUNA: The Shadow Dust Manipulate: Sacrifice Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River Master Magistrate MazM: Jekyll and Hyde Mazovian Adventure MechCube: Escape Memory Metamorphosis Mira Mirages of Winter Mørkredd Murder by Numbers Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe Nine Witches: Family Disruption Old Gods Rising Oneiros Oniria Crimes Otherworld Our Secret Below Ourea Outsider: After Life Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Little Devil Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Hungry Witch Paper Beast Paradise Killer Phantom Path Possession 1881 The Procession to Calvary Re:Turn – One Way Trip Red Bow Relicta The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera Reversion: The Return Rivals Röki The Room VR: A Dark Matter SELF Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Separation Seven Doors Shadows by the Waterhouse Shady Part of Me Shapik: The Moon Quest The Shattering Shut In The Signifier The Silver Spoon Caper Sol 705 Someday You’ll Return Song of Horror Spirit of the North The Spirits of Kelley Family SSTR Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff Stargaze Sudd City Adventures The Suicide of Rachel Foster Suli: Fallen Harmony Summit of the Wolf Tales from Off-Peak City: Volume 1: Caetano's Slice Tell Me Why There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension There Was the Moon This Is the Zodiac Speaking Those Who Remain Thrillgate Transient Tristam Island Twin Mirror The Unholy Society unmemory Unreal Life The Valley of the Stars Venineth Veritas Vile Matter VirtuaVerse Visage Void Breach The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother Welcome to Elk Westmark Manor What Happened When the Past Was Around Where Is My Body? The White Door Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Within Whispers: The Fall ZAAM Zniw Adventure Zof Adventures can transport us to memorable places we’ve never been before, including those we never even imagined. Or perhaps to locales inspired by real-world locations, but never quite like this, making them feel fresh and new and awe-inspiring all over again. In these games, the setting is like an integral character of its own, inseparable from the story taking place within its borders.

Best Graphic Design No answer a-part-ment: a separated place The Academy: The First Riddle Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Alterity Experience The Almost Gone Amnesia: Rebirth Assemble with Care Beautiful Desolation Before I Forget Beyond a Steel Sky Beyond Blue Biped Bleeding Moons The Blind Prophet The Blueness of a Wound Boïnihi: The K'i Codex The Button Witch Call of the Sea CAMEO: CCTV Detective Carto Cat and Ghostly Road Chicken Police Clarevoyance Cloudpunk Commander ’85 The Complex Creaks Creepy Tale Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey Curse of Anabelle Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil Dark Nights with Poe & Munro The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Dark Room Deceased The Deed II Deeproot Manor Detective Boiled-Hard Divinest Light Don’t Be Afraid Dorian Morris Adventure Down the Rabbit Hole Dragon Audit DreamBack VR The Dreamcatcher DREAMO Dude, Where Is My Beer? Eclipse: Edge of Light Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac Education Embracelet Enypnion Eternal Hope Evan’s Remains Ever Forward Falcon City Fateful End: True Case Files Filament Fire Escape Fireflies First Contact The Flower Collectors A Fold Apart Fragile The Gateway Trilogy Geospots – Carol Reed Mystery The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure Hadr Half Past Fate The Hand of Glory A Hand With Many Fingers Heal Helheim Hassle Highly Likely Hollow Head Hope Horror Globes I Am Dead IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths In Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) In Other Waters An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF Into A Dream Jessika Just Take Your Left Kentucky Route Zero: Act V Krystopia: Nova’s Journey Lair of the Clockwork God Lancelot's Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze The Last Campfire The Last Show of Mr. Chardish The Last Sky Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice A letter to you! Lightmatter Little Orpheus The Long Gate The Longing Lost Words: Beyond the Page LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories Lucifer Within Us LUNA: The Shadow Dust Manipulate: Sacrifice Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River Master Magistrate MazM: Jekyll and Hyde Mazovian Adventure MechCube: Escape Memory Metamorphosis Mira Mirages of Winter Mørkredd Murder by Numbers Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe Nine Witches: Family Disruption Old Gods Rising Oneiros Oniria Crimes Otherworld Our Secret Below Ourea Outsider: After Life Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Little Devil Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Hungry Witch Paper Beast Paradise Killer Phantom Path Possession 1881 The Procession to Calvary Re:Turn – One Way Trip Red Bow Relicta The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera Reversion: The Return Rivals Röki The Room VR: A Dark Matter SELF Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Separation Seven Doors Shadows by the Waterhouse Shady Part of Me Shapik: The Moon Quest The Shattering Shut In The Signifier The Silver Spoon Caper Sol 705 Someday You’ll Return Song of Horror Spirit of the North The Spirits of Kelley Family SSTR Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff Stargaze Sudd City Adventures The Suicide of Rachel Foster Suli: Fallen Harmony Summit of the Wolf Tales from Off-Peak City: Volume 1: Caetano's Slice Tell Me Why There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension There Was the Moon This Is the Zodiac Speaking Those Who Remain Thrillgate Transient Tristam Island Twin Mirror The Unholy Society unmemory Unreal Life The Valley of the Stars Venineth Veritas Vile Matter VirtuaVerse Visage Void Breach The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother Welcome to Elk Westmark Manor What Happened When the Past Was Around Where Is My Body? The White Door Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Within Whispers: The Fall ZAAM Zniw Adventure Zof If a picture is worth a thousand words, this category speaks volumes. Regardless of technique, this award recognizes games that are not only visually attractive but stylistically distinctive. One look at a screenshot should elicit not only jaw-dropping admiration, but intuitive recognition of the game to which it belongs. This award includes both game world and character design, but not cinematics.

Best Animation No answer a-part-ment: a separated place The Academy: The First Riddle Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Alterity Experience The Almost Gone Amnesia: Rebirth Assemble with Care Beautiful Desolation Before I Forget Beyond a Steel Sky Beyond Blue Biped Bleeding Moons The Blind Prophet The Blueness of a Wound Boïnihi: The K'i Codex The Button Witch Call of the Sea CAMEO: CCTV Detective Carto Cat and Ghostly Road Chicken Police Clarevoyance Cloudpunk Commander ’85 The Complex Creaks Creepy Tale Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey Curse of Anabelle Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil Dark Nights with Poe & Munro The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Dark Room Deceased The Deed II Deeproot Manor Detective Boiled-Hard Divinest Light Don’t Be Afraid Dorian Morris Adventure Down the Rabbit Hole Dragon Audit DreamBack VR The Dreamcatcher DREAMO Dude, Where Is My Beer? Eclipse: Edge of Light Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac Education Embracelet Enypnion Eternal Hope Evan’s Remains Ever Forward Falcon City Fateful End: True Case Files Filament Fire Escape Fireflies First Contact The Flower Collectors A Fold Apart Fragile The Gateway Trilogy Geospots – Carol Reed Mystery The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure Hadr Half Past Fate The Hand of Glory A Hand With Many Fingers Heal Helheim Hassle Highly Likely Hollow Head Hope Horror Globes I Am Dead IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths In Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) In Other Waters An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF Into A Dream Jessika Just Take Your Left Kentucky Route Zero: Act V Krystopia: Nova’s Journey Lair of the Clockwork God Lancelot's Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze The Last Campfire The Last Show of Mr. Chardish The Last Sky Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice A letter to you! Lightmatter Little Orpheus The Long Gate The Longing Lost Words: Beyond the Page LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories Lucifer Within Us LUNA: The Shadow Dust Manipulate: Sacrifice Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River Master Magistrate MazM: Jekyll and Hyde Mazovian Adventure MechCube: Escape Memory Metamorphosis Mira Mirages of Winter Mørkredd Murder by Numbers Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe Nine Witches: Family Disruption Old Gods Rising Oneiros Oniria Crimes Otherworld Our Secret Below Ourea Outsider: After Life Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Little Devil Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Hungry Witch Paper Beast Paradise Killer Phantom Path Possession 1881 The Procession to Calvary Re:Turn – One Way Trip Red Bow Relicta The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera Reversion: The Return Rivals Röki The Room VR: A Dark Matter SELF Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Separation Seven Doors Shadows by the Waterhouse Shady Part of Me Shapik: The Moon Quest The Shattering Shut In The Signifier The Silver Spoon Caper Sol 705 Someday You’ll Return Song of Horror Spirit of the North The Spirits of Kelley Family SSTR Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff Stargaze Sudd City Adventures The Suicide of Rachel Foster Suli: Fallen Harmony Summit of the Wolf Tales from Off-Peak City: Volume 1: Caetano's Slice Tell Me Why There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension There Was the Moon This Is the Zodiac Speaking Those Who Remain Thrillgate Transient Tristam Island Twin Mirror The Unholy Society unmemory Unreal Life The Valley of the Stars Venineth Veritas Vile Matter VirtuaVerse Visage Void Breach The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother Welcome to Elk Westmark Manor What Happened When the Past Was Around Where Is My Body? The White Door Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Within Whispers: The Fall ZAAM Zniw Adventure Zof From “bustling” city streets that look deserted to clouds that never move, animation is rarely the genre’s strong suit, often the victim of budget constraints. But richly animated adventures add so much to player immersion that any game that goes the extra mile in this area is deserving of appreciation. This category includes in-game character and ambient animations, plus cinematic cutscenes.

Best Music No answer a-part-ment: a separated place The Academy: The First Riddle Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Alterity Experience The Almost Gone Amnesia: Rebirth Assemble with Care Beautiful Desolation Before I Forget Beyond a Steel Sky Beyond Blue Biped Bleeding Moons The Blind Prophet The Blueness of a Wound Boïnihi: The K'i Codex The Button Witch Call of the Sea CAMEO: CCTV Detective Carto Cat and Ghostly Road Chicken Police Clarevoyance Cloudpunk Commander ’85 The Complex Creaks Creepy Tale Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey Curse of Anabelle Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil Dark Nights with Poe & Munro The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Dark Room Deceased The Deed II Deeproot Manor Detective Boiled-Hard Divinest Light Don’t Be Afraid Dorian Morris Adventure Down the Rabbit Hole Dragon Audit DreamBack VR The Dreamcatcher DREAMO Dude, Where Is My Beer? Eclipse: Edge of Light Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac Education Embracelet Enypnion Eternal Hope Evan’s Remains Ever Forward Falcon City Fateful End: True Case Files Filament Fire Escape Fireflies First Contact The Flower Collectors A Fold Apart Fragile The Gateway Trilogy Geospots – Carol Reed Mystery The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure Hadr Half Past Fate The Hand of Glory A Hand With Many Fingers Heal Helheim Hassle Highly Likely Hollow Head Hope Horror Globes I Am Dead IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths In Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) In Other Waters An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF Into A Dream Jessika Just Take Your Left Kentucky Route Zero: Act V Krystopia: Nova’s Journey Lair of the Clockwork God Lancelot's Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze The Last Campfire The Last Show of Mr. Chardish The Last Sky Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice A letter to you! Lightmatter Little Orpheus The Long Gate The Longing Lost Words: Beyond the Page LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories Lucifer Within Us LUNA: The Shadow Dust Manipulate: Sacrifice Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River Master Magistrate MazM: Jekyll and Hyde Mazovian Adventure MechCube: Escape Memory Metamorphosis Mira Mirages of Winter Mørkredd Murder by Numbers Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe Nine Witches: Family Disruption Old Gods Rising Oneiros Oniria Crimes Otherworld Our Secret Below Ourea Outsider: After Life Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Little Devil Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Hungry Witch Paper Beast Paradise Killer Phantom Path Possession 1881 The Procession to Calvary Re:Turn – One Way Trip Red Bow Relicta The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera Reversion: The Return Rivals Röki The Room VR: A Dark Matter SELF Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Separation Seven Doors Shadows by the Waterhouse Shady Part of Me Shapik: The Moon Quest The Shattering Shut In The Signifier The Silver Spoon Caper Sol 705 Someday You’ll Return Song of Horror Spirit of the North The Spirits of Kelley Family SSTR Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff Stargaze Sudd City Adventures The Suicide of Rachel Foster Suli: Fallen Harmony Summit of the Wolf Tales from Off-Peak City: Volume 1: Caetano's Slice Tell Me Why There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension There Was the Moon This Is the Zodiac Speaking Those Who Remain Thrillgate Transient Tristam Island Twin Mirror The Unholy Society unmemory Unreal Life The Valley of the Stars Venineth Veritas Vile Matter VirtuaVerse Visage Void Breach The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother Welcome to Elk Westmark Manor What Happened When the Past Was Around Where Is My Body? The White Door Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Within Whispers: The Fall ZAAM Zniw Adventure Zof As a complementary element playing in the background, often a game’s music is noticeable only when it becomes intrusive, but a strong score and attention to timing can add so much to the ambience. Dramatic escalations can heighten tension at just the right moments, while a catchy theme song can make a soundtrack truly memorable, and an in-game number even more so. Whatever its particular strengths, the game that excels musically deserves its accolades, even if its impact is subtle.

Best Acting (Voice or Live Action) No answer a-part-ment: a separated place The Academy: The First Riddle Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Alterity Experience The Almost Gone Amnesia: Rebirth Assemble with Care Beautiful Desolation Before I Forget Beyond a Steel Sky Beyond Blue Biped Bleeding Moons The Blind Prophet The Blueness of a Wound Boïnihi: The K'i Codex The Button Witch Call of the Sea CAMEO: CCTV Detective Carto Cat and Ghostly Road Chicken Police Clarevoyance Cloudpunk Commander ’85 The Complex Creaks Creepy Tale Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey Curse of Anabelle Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil Dark Nights with Poe & Munro The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Dark Room Deceased The Deed II Deeproot Manor Detective Boiled-Hard Divinest Light Don’t Be Afraid Dorian Morris Adventure Down the Rabbit Hole Dragon Audit DreamBack VR The Dreamcatcher DREAMO Dude, Where Is My Beer? Eclipse: Edge of Light Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac Education Embracelet Enypnion Eternal Hope Evan’s Remains Ever Forward Falcon City Fateful End: True Case Files Filament Fire Escape Fireflies First Contact The Flower Collectors A Fold Apart Fragile The Gateway Trilogy Geospots – Carol Reed Mystery The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure Hadr Half Past Fate The Hand of Glory A Hand With Many Fingers Heal Helheim Hassle Highly Likely Hollow Head Hope Horror Globes I Am Dead IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths In Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) In Other Waters An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF Into A Dream Jessika Just Take Your Left Kentucky Route Zero: Act V Krystopia: Nova’s Journey Lair of the Clockwork God Lancelot's Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze The Last Campfire The Last Show of Mr. Chardish The Last Sky Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice A letter to you! Lightmatter Little Orpheus The Long Gate The Longing Lost Words: Beyond the Page LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories Lucifer Within Us LUNA: The Shadow Dust Manipulate: Sacrifice Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River Master Magistrate MazM: Jekyll and Hyde Mazovian Adventure MechCube: Escape Memory Metamorphosis Mira Mirages of Winter Mørkredd Murder by Numbers Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe Nine Witches: Family Disruption Old Gods Rising Oneiros Oniria Crimes Otherworld Our Secret Below Ourea Outsider: After Life Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Little Devil Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Hungry Witch Paper Beast Paradise Killer Phantom Path Possession 1881 The Procession to Calvary Re:Turn – One Way Trip Red Bow Relicta The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera Reversion: The Return Rivals Röki The Room VR: A Dark Matter SELF Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Separation Seven Doors Shadows by the Waterhouse Shady Part of Me Shapik: The Moon Quest The Shattering Shut In The Signifier The Silver Spoon Caper Sol 705 Someday You’ll Return Song of Horror Spirit of the North The Spirits of Kelley Family SSTR Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff Stargaze Sudd City Adventures The Suicide of Rachel Foster Suli: Fallen Harmony Summit of the Wolf Tales from Off-Peak City: Volume 1: Caetano's Slice Tell Me Why There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension There Was the Moon This Is the Zodiac Speaking Those Who Remain Thrillgate Transient Tristam Island Twin Mirror The Unholy Society unmemory Unreal Life The Valley of the Stars Venineth Veritas Vile Matter VirtuaVerse Visage Void Breach The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother Welcome to Elk Westmark Manor What Happened When the Past Was Around Where Is My Body? The White Door Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Within Whispers: The Fall ZAAM Zniw Adventure Zof Often under-valued by publishers but never by gamers, good acting can enhance a player’s investment in characters as surely as poor acting can ruin it. With so much international localization, voice-overs can be difficult to skillfully oversee, but any game benefits greatly from proper direction and believable acting. Live acting, meanwhile, adds an entirely new realistic dynamic, but the added realism makes it that much harder to pull off successfully. This category refers to the overall quality of performances in a game, not to individual characters.

Best Sound Effects No answer a-part-ment: a separated place The Academy: The First Riddle Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Alterity Experience The Almost Gone Amnesia: Rebirth Assemble with Care Beautiful Desolation Before I Forget Beyond a Steel Sky Beyond Blue Biped Bleeding Moons The Blind Prophet The Blueness of a Wound Boïnihi: The K'i Codex The Button Witch Call of the Sea CAMEO: CCTV Detective Carto Cat and Ghostly Road Chicken Police Clarevoyance Cloudpunk Commander ’85 The Complex Creaks Creepy Tale Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey Curse of Anabelle Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil Dark Nights with Poe & Munro The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Dark Room Deceased The Deed II Deeproot Manor Detective Boiled-Hard Divinest Light Don’t Be Afraid Dorian Morris Adventure Down the Rabbit Hole Dragon Audit DreamBack VR The Dreamcatcher DREAMO Dude, Where Is My Beer? Eclipse: Edge of Light Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac Education Embracelet Enypnion Eternal Hope Evan’s Remains Ever Forward Falcon City Fateful End: True Case Files Filament Fire Escape Fireflies First Contact The Flower Collectors A Fold Apart Fragile The Gateway Trilogy Geospots – Carol Reed Mystery The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure Hadr Half Past Fate The Hand of Glory A Hand With Many Fingers Heal Helheim Hassle Highly Likely Hollow Head Hope Horror Globes I Am Dead IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths In Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) In Other Waters An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF Into A Dream Jessika Just Take Your Left Kentucky Route Zero: Act V Krystopia: Nova’s Journey Lair of the Clockwork God Lancelot's Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze The Last Campfire The Last Show of Mr. Chardish The Last Sky Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice A letter to you! Lightmatter Little Orpheus The Long Gate The Longing Lost Words: Beyond the Page LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories Lucifer Within Us LUNA: The Shadow Dust Manipulate: Sacrifice Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River Master Magistrate MazM: Jekyll and Hyde Mazovian Adventure MechCube: Escape Memory Metamorphosis Mira Mirages of Winter Mørkredd Murder by Numbers Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe Nine Witches: Family Disruption Old Gods Rising Oneiros Oniria Crimes Otherworld Our Secret Below Ourea Outsider: After Life Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Little Devil Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Hungry Witch Paper Beast Paradise Killer Phantom Path Possession 1881 The Procession to Calvary Re:Turn – One Way Trip Red Bow Relicta The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera Reversion: The Return Rivals Röki The Room VR: A Dark Matter SELF Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Separation Seven Doors Shadows by the Waterhouse Shady Part of Me Shapik: The Moon Quest The Shattering Shut In The Signifier The Silver Spoon Caper Sol 705 Someday You’ll Return Song of Horror Spirit of the North The Spirits of Kelley Family SSTR Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff Stargaze Sudd City Adventures The Suicide of Rachel Foster Suli: Fallen Harmony Summit of the Wolf Tales from Off-Peak City: Volume 1: Caetano's Slice Tell Me Why There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension There Was the Moon This Is the Zodiac Speaking Those Who Remain Thrillgate Transient Tristam Island Twin Mirror The Unholy Society unmemory Unreal Life The Valley of the Stars Venineth Veritas Vile Matter VirtuaVerse Visage Void Breach The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother Welcome to Elk Westmark Manor What Happened When the Past Was Around Where Is My Body? The White Door Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Within Whispers: The Fall ZAAM Zniw Adventure Zof As with animation, sound effects are frequently given short shrift in adventures, but effective use of audio adds a vital layer of moody ambience. You may not be able to put your finger on the reason, but some games make you feel like you’re really there, and often the atmospheric sounds have drawn you in subconsciously.

Best Non-Traditional Adventure No answer The Academy: The First Riddle Before I Forget a-part-ment: a separated place Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Alterity Experience The Almost Gone Amnesia: Rebirth Assemble with Care Beyond Blue Biped CAMEO: CCTV Detective Carto Clarevoyance Cloudpunk Commander ’85 The Complex Creaks Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey Curse of Anabelle Dark Nights with Poe & Munro The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Deceased Deeproot Manor Divinest Light Don’t Be Afraid Down the Rabbit Hole DreamBack VR DREAMO Eclipse: Edge of Light Embracelet Eternal Hope Evan’s Remains Ever Forward Filament Fire Escape Fireflies First Contact The Flower Collectors A Fold Apart The Gateway Trilogy The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale GREYHAT - A Digital Detective Adventure A Hand With Many Fingers Hadr Helheim Hassle Horror Globes I Am Dead In Other Waters An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF Jessika Kentucky Route Zero Lair of the Clockwork God The Last Show of Mr. Chardish The Last Sky A letter to you! Lightmatter Little Orpheus The Longing Lost Words: Beyond the Page LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories Lucifer Within Us Master Magistrate Metamorphosis Mirages of Winter Mørkredd Murder by Numbers Nine Witches: Family Disruption Ourea Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Little Devil Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Hungry Witch Paper Beast Paradise Killer Phantom Path Re:Turn – One Way Trip Relicta Rivals The Room VR: A Dark Matter SELF Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Shady Part of Me Shut In The Signifier The Silver Spoon Caper Someday You’ll Return Song of Horror Spirit of the North SSTR Stargaze Tales from Off-Peak City: Volume 1: Caetano's Slice There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension This Is the Zodiac Speaking Those Who Remain The Unholy Society unmemory Venineth Vile Matter Visage The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother Welcome to Elk Westmark Manor What Happened When the Past Was Around Where Is My Body? The White Door For a genre that’s remained largely unchanged for decades, it’s actually got a rich history of experimental titles that push the creative envelope in unique, memorable ways. They don’t “evolve” or “redefine” adventures, but rather expand our understanding of what an adventure can be with their bold vision. Purists may resist, but this award honours those games that stretch beyond traditional genre conventions to offer something completely new, or at least present the familiar in imaginative new ways.



Note: The winner of your Best Adventure Aggie should also win either Best Non-Traditional or Best Traditional adventure. These categories are not intended solely for runner-ups to the grand prize.

Best Traditional Adventure No answer Beautiful Desolation Beyond a Steel Sky Bleeding Moons The Blind Prophet The Blueness of a Wound Boïnihi: The K'i Codex The Button Witch Call of the Sea Cat and Ghostly Road Chicken Police Creepy Tale Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil Dark Room The Deed II Detective Boiled-Hard Dorian Morris Adventure Dragon Audit The Dreamcatcher Dude, Where Is My Beer? Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac Education Enypnion Falcon City Fateful End: True Case Files Fragile Geospots – Carol Reed Mystery Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage Half Past Fate The Hand of Glory Heal Highly Likely Hollow Head Hope IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths In Damipolis: Inner Thoughts) Into A Dream Just Take Your Left Krystopia: Nova’s Journey Lancelot's Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze The Last Campfire Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice The Long Gate LUNA: The Shadow Dust Manipulate: Sacrifice Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River MazM: Jekyll and Hyde Mazovian Adventure MechCube: Escape Memory Mira Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe Old Gods Rising Oneiros Oniria Crimes Otherworld Our Secret Below Outsider: After Life Possession 1881 The Procession to Calvary Red Bow The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera Reversion: The Return Röki Separation Seven Doors Shadows by the Waterhouse The Shattering Shapik: The Moon Quest Sol 705 The Spirits of Kelley Family Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff Sudd City Adventures The Suicide of Rachel Foster Suli: Fallen Harmony Summit of the Wolf Tell Me Why There Was the Moon Thrillgate Transient Tristam Island Twin Mirror The Valley of the Stars Unreal Life Veritas VirtuaVerse Void Breach Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Within Whispers: The Fall ZAAM Zniw Adventure Zof Why mess with a good thing? While innovative adventures provide a welcome breath of fresh air, the lifeblood of the genre continues to be the many games that closely adhere to the comfortable, tried-and-true design formulas. Full of inventory and/or logic puzzles, memorable character dialogue, epic storylines and immersive exploration, they may not have changed much since Monkey Island and Myst – or even the original Zork for some – but they’re no less enjoyable when done well.



