2020 Aggie Awards – Readers’ Choice poll

Best Story
No answer
a-part-ment: a separated place
The Academy: The First Riddle
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Alterity Experience
The Almost Gone
Amnesia: Rebirth
Assemble with Care
Beautiful Desolation
Before I Forget
Beyond a Steel Sky
Beyond Blue
Biped
Bleeding Moons
The Blind Prophet
The Blueness of a Wound
Boïnihi: The K'i Codex
The Button Witch
Call of the Sea
CAMEO: CCTV Detective
Carto
Cat and Ghostly Road
Chicken Police
Clarevoyance
Cloudpunk
Commander ’85
The Complex
Creaks
Creepy Tale
Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey
Curse of Anabelle
Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil
Dark Nights with Poe & Munro
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
Dark Room
Deceased
The Deed II
Deeproot Manor
Detective Boiled-Hard
Divinest Light
Don’t Be Afraid
Dorian Morris Adventure
Down the Rabbit Hole
Dragon Audit
DreamBack VR
The Dreamcatcher
DREAMO
Dude, Where Is My Beer?
Eclipse: Edge of Light
Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac
Education
Embracelet
Enypnion
Eternal Hope
Evan’s Remains
Ever Forward
Falcon City
Fateful End: True Case Files
Filament
Fire Escape
Fireflies
First Contact
The Flower Collectors
A Fold Apart
Fragile
The Gateway Trilogy
Geospots – Carol Reed Mystery
The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale
Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage
GREYHAT – A Digital Detective Adventure
Hadr
Half Past Fate
The Hand of Glory
A Hand With Many Fingers
Heal
Helheim Hassle
Highly Likely
Hollow Head
Hope
Horror Globes
I Am Dead
IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths In Damipolis: Inner Thoughts)
In Other Waters
An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF
Into A Dream
Jessika
Just Take Your Left
Kentucky Route Zero: Act V
Krystopia: Nova’s Journey
Lair of the Clockwork God
Lancelot's Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze
The Last Campfire
The Last Show of Mr. Chardish
The Last Sky
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice
A letter to you!
Lightmatter
Little Orpheus
The Long Gate
The Longing
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories
Lucifer Within Us
LUNA: The Shadow Dust
Manipulate: Sacrifice
Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill
Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River
Master Magistrate
MazM: Jekyll and Hyde
Mazovian Adventure
MechCube: Escape
Memory
Metamorphosis
Mira
Mirages of Winter
Mørkredd
Murder by Numbers
Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner
Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe
Nine Witches: Family Disruption
Old Gods Rising
Oneiros
Oniria Crimes
Otherworld
Our Secret Below
Ourea
Outsider: After Life
Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Little Devil
Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Hungry Witch
Paper Beast
Paradise Killer
Phantom Path
Possession 1881
The Procession to Calvary
Re:Turn – One Way Trip
Red Bow
Relicta
The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera
Reversion: The Return
Rivals
Röki
The Room VR: A Dark Matter
SELF
Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story
Separation
Seven Doors
Shadows by the Waterhouse
Shady Part of Me
Shapik: The Moon Quest
The Shattering
Shut In
The Signifier
The Silver Spoon Caper
Sol 705
Someday You’ll Return
Song of Horror
Spirit of the North
The Spirits of Kelley Family
SSTR
Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff
Stargaze
Sudd City Adventures
The Suicide of Rachel Foster
Suli: Fallen Harmony
Summit of the Wolf
Tales from Off-Peak City: Volume 1: Caetano's Slice
Tell Me Why
There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension
There Was the Moon
This Is the Zodiac Speaking
Those Who Remain
Thrillgate
Transient
Tristam Island
Twin Mirror
The Unholy Society
unmemory
Unreal Life
The Valley of the Stars
Venineth
Veritas
Vile Matter
VirtuaVerse
Visage
Void Breach
The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother
Welcome to Elk
Westmark Manor
What Happened
When the Past Was Around
Where Is My Body?
The White Door
Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
Within Whispers: The Fall
ZAAM
Zniw Adventure
Zof
One of the core components of any adventure, the game’s narrative must engage the player’s interest and imagination. Entertaining in its own right, a good story also immerses the player in a believable game world and serves as motivation to overcome the challenges presented. While often accompanied by quality writing, the plot is a distinct feature that may or may not be ably supported by the actual dialogue – if in fact it has dialogue at all.
Best Writing – Comedy
No answer
Arguably the hardest genre to write well, comedy done right has the ability both to amuse and uplift, finding humour in the ordinary and laughter in the unexpected. Often dismissed for not being “serious writing” (oh, the irony!), comedy has long been a beloved adventure staple and deserves appropriate recognition.
Best Writing – Drama
No answer
If comedy lifts the soul, then drama explores and challenges it. Though sometimes misrepresented as dry and boring or overly theatrical, a gripping drama simply engages players on a deeper emotional level. Quality writing is essential in maintaining the player’s connection to the characters, game world, and the story unfolding.
Best Gameplay
No answer
Puzzles are an integral aspect of adventure gameplay, but not the only one. Good pacing, rich exploration, and variety of activities are all factors in player enjoyment as well, all suitably integrated into the storyline. The best games seek the right balance of these elements for the most rewarding gameplay experience, whatever the approach.
Best Concept
A somewhat ambiguous category meant to highlight any unusual, distinctive element. A creative concept can run the gamut from unique story premise to clever game mechanics, from stylistic choice to technical innovation. For the purpose of this award, it doesn’t even need to have been successfully implemented, as it’s the idea itself that deserves the acknowledgement in a genre renowned for its conservative approach. (Note: VR is a shared evolution among many new adventures, so that alone does not constitute an individual game concept.)
Best Setting
No answer
Adventures can transport us to memorable places we’ve never been before, including those we never even imagined. Or perhaps to locales inspired by real-world locations, but never quite like this, making them feel fresh and new and awe-inspiring all over again. In these games, the setting is like an integral character of its own, inseparable from the story taking place within its borders.
Best Graphic Design
No answer
If a picture is worth a thousand words, this category speaks volumes. Regardless of technique, this award recognizes games that are not only visually attractive but stylistically distinctive. One look at a screenshot should elicit not only jaw-dropping admiration, but intuitive recognition of the game to which it belongs. This award includes both game world and character design, but not cinematics.
Best Animation
No answer
From “bustling” city streets that look deserted to clouds that never move, animation is rarely the genre’s strong suit, often the victim of budget constraints. But richly animated adventures add so much to player immersion that any game that goes the extra mile in this area is deserving of appreciation. This category includes in-game character and ambient animations, plus cinematic cutscenes.
Best Music
No answer
As a complementary element playing in the background, often a game’s music is noticeable only when it becomes intrusive, but a strong score and attention to timing can add so much to the ambience. Dramatic escalations can heighten tension at just the right moments, while a catchy theme song can make a soundtrack truly memorable, and an in-game number even more so. Whatever its particular strengths, the game that excels musically deserves its accolades, even if its impact is subtle.
Best Acting (Voice or Live Action)
No answer
Often under-valued by publishers but never by gamers, good acting can enhance a player’s investment in characters as surely as poor acting can ruin it. With so much international localization, voice-overs can be difficult to skillfully oversee, but any game benefits greatly from proper direction and believable acting. Live acting, meanwhile, adds an entirely new realistic dynamic, but the added realism makes it that much harder to pull off successfully. This category refers to the overall quality of performances in a game, not to individual characters.
Best Sound Effects
No answer
As with animation, sound effects are frequently given short shrift in adventures, but effective use of audio adds a vital layer of moody ambience. You may not be able to put your finger on the reason, but some games make you feel like you’re really there, and often the atmospheric sounds have drawn you in subconsciously.
Best Non-Traditional Adventure
No answer
The Academy: The First Riddle
Before I Forget
a-part-ment: a separated place
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Alterity Experience
The Almost Gone
Amnesia: Rebirth
Assemble with Care
Beyond Blue
Biped
CAMEO: CCTV Detective
Carto
Clarevoyance
Cloudpunk
Commander ’85
The Complex
Creaks
Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey
Curse of Anabelle
Dark Nights with Poe & Munro
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
Deceased
Deeproot Manor
Divinest Light
Don’t Be Afraid
Down the Rabbit Hole
DreamBack VR
DREAMO
Eclipse: Edge of Light
Embracelet
Eternal Hope
Evan’s Remains
Ever Forward
Filament
Fire Escape
Fireflies
First Contact
The Flower Collectors
A Fold Apart
The Gateway Trilogy
The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird's Tale
GREYHAT - A Digital Detective Adventure
A Hand With Many Fingers
Hadr
Helheim Hassle
Horror Globes
I Am Dead
In Other Waters
An Interesting Journey of Monsieur PAF
Jessika
Kentucky Route Zero
Lair of the Clockwork God
The Last Show of Mr. Chardish
The Last Sky
A letter to you!
Lightmatter
Little Orpheus
The Longing
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories
Lucifer Within Us
Master Magistrate
Metamorphosis
Mirages of Winter
Mørkredd
Murder by Numbers
Nine Witches: Family Disruption
Ourea
Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Little Devil
Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror – The Hungry Witch
Paper Beast
Paradise Killer
Phantom Path
Re:Turn – One Way Trip
Relicta
Rivals
The Room VR: A Dark Matter
SELF
Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story
Shady Part of Me
Shut In
The Signifier
The Silver Spoon Caper
Someday You’ll Return
Song of Horror
Spirit of the North
SSTR
Stargaze
Tales from Off-Peak City: Volume 1: Caetano's Slice
There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension
This Is the Zodiac Speaking
Those Who Remain
The Unholy Society
unmemory
Venineth
Vile Matter
Visage
The Wake: Mourning Father, Mourning Mother
Welcome to Elk
Westmark Manor
What Happened
When the Past Was Around
Where Is My Body?
The White Door
For a genre that’s remained largely unchanged for decades, it’s actually got a rich history of experimental titles that push the creative envelope in unique, memorable ways. They don’t “evolve” or “redefine” adventures, but rather expand our understanding of what an adventure can be with their bold vision. Purists may resist, but this award honours those games that stretch beyond traditional genre conventions to offer something completely new, or at least present the familiar in imaginative new ways.
Note: The winner of your Best Adventure Aggie should
also win either Best Non-Traditional or Best Traditional adventure. These categories are not intended solely for runner-ups to the grand prize. Best Traditional Adventure
No answer
Beautiful Desolation
Beyond a Steel Sky
Bleeding Moons
The Blind Prophet
The Blueness of a Wound
Boïnihi: The K'i Codex
The Button Witch
Call of the Sea
Cat and Ghostly Road
Chicken Police
Creepy Tale
Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil
Dark Room
The Deed II
Detective Boiled-Hard
Dorian Morris Adventure
Dragon Audit
The Dreamcatcher
Dude, Where Is My Beer?
Edgar: Bokbok in Boulzac
Education
Enypnion
Falcon City
Fateful End: True Case Files
Fragile
Geospots – Carol Reed Mystery
Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage
Half Past Fate
The Hand of Glory
Heal
Highly Likely
Hollow Head
Hope
IDID: IT (Inexplicable Deaths In Damipolis: Inner Thoughts)
Into A Dream
Just Take Your Left
Krystopia: Nova’s Journey
Lancelot's Hangover: The Quest for the Holy Booze
The Last Campfire
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice
The Long Gate
LUNA: The Shadow Dust
Manipulate: Sacrifice
Marcella Moon: Secret on the Hill
Marcella Moon: Saboteurs on the River
MazM: Jekyll and Hyde
Mazovian Adventure
MechCube: Escape
Memory
Mira
Mystic Escape: Diary of a Prisoner
Nick Bounty and the Dame with the Blue Chewed Shoe
Old Gods Rising
Oneiros
Oniria Crimes
Otherworld
Our Secret Below
Outsider: After Life
Possession 1881
The Procession to Calvary
Red Bow
The Revenge of Johnny Bonasera
Reversion: The Return
Röki
Separation
Seven Doors
Shadows by the Waterhouse
The Shattering
Shapik: The Moon Quest
Sol 705
The Spirits of Kelley Family
Star Seeker in: The Secret of the Sorcerous Standoff
Sudd City Adventures
The Suicide of Rachel Foster
Suli: Fallen Harmony
Summit of the Wolf
Tell Me Why
There Was the Moon
Thrillgate
Transient
Tristam Island
Twin Mirror
The Valley of the Stars
Unreal Life
Veritas
VirtuaVerse
Void Breach
Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
Within Whispers: The Fall
ZAAM
Zniw Adventure
Zof
Why mess with a good thing? While innovative adventures provide a welcome breath of fresh air, the lifeblood of the genre continues to be the many games that closely adhere to the comfortable, tried-and-true design formulas. Full of inventory and/or logic puzzles, memorable character dialogue, epic storylines and immersive exploration, they may not have changed much since
Monkey Island and Myst – or even the original Zork for some – but they’re no less enjoyable when done well.
Note: The winner of your Best Adventure Aggie should
also win either Best Non-Traditional or Best Traditional adventure. These two sub-categories are not intended solely for runner-ups to the grand prize. Best Adventure of 2020
No answer
This is it! From these choices will emerge the crème de la crème of adventures: the one and only winner of the highly-coveted Reader’s Choice Aggie Award as Adventure of the Year for 2020!
