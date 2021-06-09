Warp Frontier speeding towards PC and Switch release

It's been over a decade since Andrew Goulding and Brawsome released the charming canine pirate comedy adventure Jolly Rover, so it was a pleasant surprise when the indie Australian developer announced that a brand new point-and-click project called Warp Frontier would be arriving this year. An even bigger surprise is just now different the new game is from its predecessor.

The year is 2215, in "an alternate timeline of humanity branching from a castastrophic singularity event." A police captain and "decorated war hero" named Vincent Cassini is "patrolling the orbital slums of his home planet Cetus when he stumbles across a lead in a war crime that resulted in the mysterious disappearance of thousands of Cetans, including his first wife and best friend." Now, with help from his floating mechanical partner MAC, Captain Cassini must "ally with morally questionable characters to stop an old enemy before their crimes are erased forever."

Unlike Brawsome's whimsically cartoony previous game, Warp Frontier is a serious "sci-fi cop drama" with a gritty, realistic hand-painted HD aesthetic that takes players "via ship from the planet surface, through the orbital community to the outer reaches of the planetary ring." Backed by an original score from Thomas Regin, the new game is still very much a classic-styled point-and-click adventure, however, with a variety of puzzles to solve throughout its projected 6-8 hours of play time, as well as nearly thirty fully voiced characters to interact with – most of them with Aussie accents, giving the game a "distinctly Australian flavour."

Along the way, players will have the freedom to choose the order of objectives to pursue, along with the ability to "navigate branching narratives to manage Vince’s relationships with his family, allies and enemies." It is up to you to determine "what type of father, partner, friend, officer and saviour Vince will be," but your decisions will also have wide-reaching consequences, as they "affect the lives of thousands of people."

There is no firm target release date just yet, but Warp Frontier is due to launch on Switch and Steam for Windows PC sometime before the end of the year. In the meantime, you can learn more about the game through the developer's blog.