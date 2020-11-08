The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo to come together early next year

Imagine a Christmas morning where anything and everything conspires against you opening the one present you really, really want. Such is the basic premise of The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, an upcoming absurdist point-and-click adventure unveiled recently through the PlayStation Talents initiative.

All Mr. Coo wants is to open a "shiny big red box that he is sure hides some kind of treasure." But doing so won't be nearly as easy as pulling off its bright green ribbon. Not when he's "stuck in a weird, nonsensical world" filled with "chaotic monsters, crazy robots and one-eyed ladies." Adding injury to insult, Mr. Coo soon finds himself split into pieces, and he'll need to collect all his parts if he hopes to become whole again.

Created by the Goya Award-nominated Spanish animator Nacho Rodríguez, The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo is a fully hand-drawn point-and-click cartoon adventure that promises "a surrealist and whimsical story, full of absurd humor, wacky characters and crazy situations and innovative puzzles." This unusual world is "symbolic and full of meaning," and yet despite the "philosophical strife behind all this nonsense," the game's whimsical tone ensures that the experience remains "heartwarmingly silly" throughout.

There is currently no firm release date just yet, but The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo is on track to be launched exclusively on PlayStation 4 sometime early next year. To follow its progress in the coming months, be sure to drop by the official website for additional details.