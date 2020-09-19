Milo and the Magpies soaring toward fall release

Curiosity may not always kill the cat, but it could certainly get one lost. Such is the fate of the feline star of Johan Scherft's upcoming casual indie adventure, Milo and the Magpies.

Unlike the many anthropomorphic animal adventures being made these days, this is a game about a real cat having real cat adventures. When the titular "curious and resourceful" feline star gets disoriented after an ill-fated encounter with some birds, he must attempt to find his way home again through a variety of neighbouring gardens while "trying to outsmart the pestering magpies that keep getting in his way."

Milo and the Magpies is presented in a gorgeous hand-drawn art style that may seem familiar to fans of the Rusty Lake series, as Scherft has previously done work on in-game paintings in titles such as Roots. In this game, each distinct yard Milo visits has "its own unique personality, style and collection of fun characters and animals for you to meet," as well as its own distinct musical score composed by Victor Butzelaar. Success in helping the furry protagonist get home depends on "interacting with the environment and solving small point and click/hidden object puzzles."

While the full version of Milo and the Magpies isn't due to launch on Steam until sometime later this year for Windows and Mac, a demo is planned for release sometime in October to play with while you wait.