Man Without Organs seeking life support on Kickstarter

The challenges facing Hong Kong these days are well documented, but they're nothing compared to the devastation that has already befallen the region in indie developer Navi's upcoming memory-driven adventure, Man Without Organs.

Hong Kong lies in ruin when the game begins. Players assume control of a former citizen who is now an "emptied body," the titular "man without organs." Unable to either speak or hear, your only means of tangibly experiencing what happened here is to interact with the "deceased souls" and other remnants still intact. By doing so you can retrieve and reconstruct individual "pre-apocalyptic memories of the city, and eventually get to the bottom of why the city has been destroyed."

Presented largely in black and white, Man Without Organs is a point-and-click "2D detective adventure game" in which you must integrate yourself with lingering souls in order to travel back to various points in the past. This will require first matching the relevant characters with the items belonging to them. Once inside a memory, you are able to "fast-forward, rewind, pause and continue viewing" events as they play out, which is important as "every single detail in the memories could be the key to solving riddles." You are no mere passive observer in these past recollections, however, as you will "become part of them by playing the roles of certain characters."

Created by a former Hong Kong resident who was granted asylum in Canada, Man Without Organs is a very personal project that will need some public support in order to make happen. To that end, Navi has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise a little over US $16,000 by August 1st. If successful, we could see the game released on Windows, Mac and Linux by June 2023, with PS4/5 and Switch versions also being considered. To learn more about the project and to follow its progress, you can sign up for a newsletter at the official website.