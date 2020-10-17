Hauma to take swing at 2021 launch

It's not how hard you get knocked down, but whether you get back up and keep fighting that matters. This is true on multiple levels for the protagonist in indie German developer SenAm Games' upcoming interactive graphic novel, Hauma.

Judith is a "not-to-be-messed-with" former German boxing champ who went on to become a detective before being discharged from the job. And yet she can't let go of an old murder investigation now considered a cold case, and is determined to pick up the bloody trail to find out where it leads. Little does Judith suspect, however, that she will soon find herself caught up in a tale of ancient prophesies and worldwide "conspiracies within the upper echelons of society" dating back thousands of years.

Described as a cinematic, noir-tinged "interactive graphic novel," Hauma certainly looks the part with its stylish hand-drawn art depicting a variety of real-world but "fantastically twisted" locations "inspired by historical and mythological folklore," each populated by a fully voiced "charismatic cast of characters." There will be plenty of player agency in determining the course of the story, along with "a multitude of dialogue options in each interaction to express the complexity of its protagonist, Judith." This is no mere choose-your-own-adventure mystery, however, as its investigative mechanics will also allow you to explore, collect items, solve puzzles, piece together clues and evidence, and form your own deductions along the way.

There is no firm release date scheduled just yet, but Hauma is due to launch on Steam for Windows PC sometime next year. To follow its progress while you wait, be sure to visit the developer's website for ongoing details.