Gravitational drawing closer to VR release

Life in a wheelchair inevitably poses certain physical challenges that others aren't forced to confront, but what if you had the ability to manipulate gravity to even the playing field? Players will be able to do just that as the protagonist of Gravitational, an upcoming VR environmental physics puzzler from Brazilian developer Studica Solution.

Set a few decades ahead in a technologically advanced future, the game stars Sebastian, a brilliant scientist leading the gravity project for a corporation aptly named Gravcorp. Unfortunately, an accident has cost Sebastian the use of his legs and he must now maneuever himself around with a wheelchair. What's worse is that catastrophe has struck the project and the entire facility is now at "the apex of collapse." Sebastian will need to reach the reactor in time to prevent it, but a variety of obstacles are obstructing his path. To succeed, he'll need to employ his own creations to enter gravitational fields where everything floats, including himself.

Designed exclusively for VR and playable in both "motorized and traditional modes," Gravitational tasks players with defying gravity and Sebastian's own limitations in a number of ways. Along with the zero-g fields you can enter first-hand, you can also make use of other Gravcorp technologies, including a laser-like tool that enables you to manipulate heavy objects even from a distance. As you progress, you will come to better understand Sebastian's personal traumas, both from a physical perspective and as "one of the greatest scientists behind this new technology." While intended primarily to entertain, the experience promises to incorporate an important underlying message about "accessibility, reflection, and empathy with people with disabilities."

It's too early for any kind of target release date just yet, but you can sample the game's wares right away through its playable demo available now on Steam for compatible VR devices.