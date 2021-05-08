First details arise from The Whispering Valley

As with many places around the globe, Quebec is best visited only virtually this year. First it was the popular Winter Carnival being forced online, and next it'll be indie developer Chien d'Or Studio's horror adventure The Whispering Valley drawing players to the lovely French Canadian province.

It's 1896, and "the village of Sainte-Monique-Des-Monts conceals a secret that weighs heavily on the community." Secluded in the hollow of the valley, the town has been largely abandoned and those who remain are being tormented by a "shadow" prowling around. Some townsfolk claim to have seen it themselves, while some say they only "heard it whisper," but all are terrified. It is your task to explore the area and hopefully "uncover the village's secret ... and your own."

Inspired by Quebecois folklore, The Whispering Valley is a first-person point-and-click adventure with 360-degree panoramic viewing at each stop. Expect plenty of darkness as you explore "grim environments" at night, accompanied by an appropriately "eerie soundtrack." Along the way you must search for keys and other items, including notes that reveal more of a story that touches on themes such as "depression, guilt and suicide." You'll also need to solve a variety of unique puzzles if you're to find the answers you seek.

There is no firm target release date just yet, but The Whispering Valley is on track to be launched on Steam for Windows PC before the end of the year.