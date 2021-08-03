Claire de Lune now playing on Windows PC

The words "first-person shooter" used to be the exclusive domain of action-driven gunfights, but ever since Portal, guns in games have started to have more cerebral uses. The latest such title to use a "weapon" this way is the recently released Claire de Lune, a genre-bending sci-fi environmental puzzler from Tactic Studios.

Players assume the role of John, a "a smuggler on the run" who become separated from his daughter Claire after crash landing his spaceship on an alien planet. Now, armed only with his "trusty Nanogun" and accompanied by his "charming AI companion Arturo," John must "find unique means of traversing the treacherous planet surface" if he's to "find Claire, repair his ship, and escape safely." Things soon go from bad to worse, however, when he "encounters a strange abandoned research facility, and the mystery surrounding the crash and Claire's disappearance takes an unsettling turn." Indeed, the further he progresses, the more John comes to realize that "the planet is much more than it initially seems."

Exploring the crisp 3D environments of Claire de Lune's "grounded science fiction universe" will require both "ingenuity [and] agility" at times. You'll be confronted with a variety of gameplay elements, from "challenging adventure-style puzzles that simulate hacking, coding, and other technical endeavours," to "stealth sequences, first-person combat" and platforming that involves utilizing the Nanogun's "unique abilities" to overcome obstacles. The bulk of the gameplay can be approached at your leisure, however, allowing you to experience a "humorous and touching storyline revolving around issues of failure, trust, and humanity." Player choice is a factor as well, as dialogue options let you decide how to interact with Claire, your AI sidekick, and other characters you meet along the way.

If your trigger finger's getting itchy just reading this, you can head right on over to Steam or the Epic Games Store, where Claire de Lune is available now to download for Windows PC.