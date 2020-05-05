Lone McLonegan to steal onto PCs later this year

Most adventure game protagonists have sticky fingers out of necessity, but it's rare to find one who enjoys stealing just for kicks or reputation. The titular protagonist of indie developers Verónica Rodríguez and Antonio Carlón's upcoming comic western adventure Lone McLonegan is one of the latter, as we'll find out later this year.

Lone McLonegan was once the most renowned bandit in the West, but he's let himself get rusty and out of practice. What's worse, his complacency has let his archenemy, Bragg Badass, rise to prominence in his stead. Determined to regain his place at the top, Lone decides to rob the Bank of Oldewell, home to the most advanced safe in the world, said to be uncrackable. Undaunted, Lone grabs a stagecoach that is "attacked by Badass" halfway to its destination, leaving him to walk the rest of the way to Oldewell and carry out his mission.

Presented in a charming hand-drawn art style, Lone McLonegan is a traditional third-person point-and-click adventure that promises plenty of locations to explore, "peculiar" characters to meet, and a variety of puzzles to solve along the way. In addition to robbing the bank, players can expect to "escape from prison, mix dangerous ingredients, explode things, tell lies, squeeze cactuses, play the banjo, make jokes, and... oh, yes, defeat Bragg Badass and become The Most Wanted Outlaw In The Far West."

There is no release date scheduled yet for Lone McLonegan, but the game is on track to be launched for Windows, Mac and Linux sometime before the end of the year, with a Switch version possible later on. To follow its progress in the meantime, be sure to check out the game's official website.