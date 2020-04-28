First details illuminate The Night is Grey

A wilderness filled with deadly animals is a terrifying reality for anyone to face, but could it also be symbolic of a person's inner torment? Perhaps that's a question to keep in mind for The Night is Grey, an upcoming adventure from indie developer Whalestork Interactive that describes itself as a "revivalist take on trauma."

Few plot details have been unveiled so far, but don't expect many more to follow, as being in the dark is entirely the point. What we do know is that players control a man named Graham, who finds himself "alone in a forest filled with strange wolves." In his attempt to escape, he comes across a remote lodge inhabited only by a young girl named Hannah, who clearly "won't survive without his help." Now the pair must "find their way to safety" together – a task made all the more difficult because in these woods, "not everything is what it seems."



Described as a "cinematic thriller told through the classic perspective of point & click adventure games," The Night is Grey promises a blend of "modern storytelling fused together with hand-drawn animated characters, fully animated backgrounds and an original studio recorded music score." Across more than 50 unique locations, players will encounter a variety of puzzles that require "no pixel-hunting: just your mind, creativity and the exploration of sceneries and characters."

There is no firm release date at this point, but The Night is Grey is due to be launched on Steam for Windows and Mac sometime next year, along with a console version for Nintendo Switch. To follow its progress in the meantime, be sure to check out the developer's website for additional details.