Kickstarter opened for Illusive Gate

Thank goodness advanced civilizations leave no instruction manuals behind when they become extinct. Otherwise, where would be the fun in figuring out how everything works? The latest game to embrace this familiar formula is KOStudios' Illusive Gate, a Myst-style adventure currently seeking funding through Kickstarter.

Plot details are expectedly vague, with most of the background narrative conveyed through visual storytelling techniques, but players will find themselves "on an island surrounded by ancient ruins and technologies." Here you soon discover that "it's possible to travel [between] worlds, allowing you to witness many outcomes and possibilities." If you are to learn why you were brought here, and hopefully find a way home, you will have to "reveal the secrets hidden within the worlds, but be mindful because as you change one of them it may affect the others."



Although a fully 3D adventure, Illusive Gate uses a traditional point-and-click interface for navigating around the environments and interacting with their unusual devices. Along the way you'll collect inventory, with the understanding that an "item found in one world might have a completely different purpose in another." Players are free to explore where they will, and even approach the logic-based puzzles in different ways. The game promises "multiple paths, some more challenging than others," so "your choices matter and lead to different outcomes."

In order to complete the game, the developer has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise €10,000 by May 19th. If successfully funded, Illusive Gate could be appearing on PC as early as May 2021, with PS4 and Xbox One versions also being considered.