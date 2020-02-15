The Valley of the Stars reaches Mac and mobile devices

You know how the strangest unexplained events always seem to take place out in the middle of nowhere? Well, that's exactly where you'll be to see for yourself in indie developer Paolo Rossini's newly released adventure, The Valley of the Stars.

A young couple named Liam and Maria are on their way to "La Valle delle Stelle" (the titular "Valley of the Stars") by bus when they abruptly find themselves lost and alone in the countryside. Arriving at a remote farmstead, they discover that the locals are "strange individuals" and even a bit hostile. But the two visitors themselves are concealing a hidden secret, and as they involve themselves "in problems that do not concern them, they try to hurry the preparations for what will prove to be the greatest adventure of their life, on Earth."



Developed in Unity and presented in a distinctive low-poly art style, The Valley of the Stars is entirely voiced in the developer's native Italian but subtitled in English. Inspired by Revolution's classic Broken Sword series, this game promises a point-and-click adventure "full of poetry inspired by the science fiction genre." As you collect items, solve puzzles and overcome obstacles along the way, you'll come to understand that in this story nothing is ever quite what it seems.

The Valley of the Stars is available now on the Mac Store and Google Play, as well as the App Store for iOS devices. A Windows PC version is also in development, to be released in April.





Note: This announcement was updated to reflect the launch of the Android version shortly after time of writing.