Later Alligator surfaces on Steam and itch.io

Though it certainly wasn't intentional, perhaps it's appropriate that we're a little late in reporting the launch news for Later Alligator, a comedic cartoon adventure available now for PC.

The game stars Pat the alligator, a "(mostly) harmless and (probably) innocent reptile at the center of a conspiracy that could bring down the biggest, scariest family in Alligator New York City: his own!" In order to prevent a potential disaster, players will need to "explore the city, meet the Family, and try to save Pat before the clock runs out.



Those familiar with the Baman Piderman superhero spoof will recognize the "classic hand drawn animation style" of SmallBu Animation, who co-created Later Alligator with fellow indie studio Pillow Fight. Presented largely in black-and-white with splashes of colour, the game promises "densely animated areas to explore" and "over 100 alligator residents to investigate." With "30 joke-filled minigames and challenges" to complete – some puzzle-based, some more reflex-oriented – you won't have time to finish them all in a single timed playthrough, but the game has been designed for replay with "multiple endings and a fully-animated cartoon finale."

If you missed out (as we did) on Later Alligator when it rather quietly launched back in September, you can find it for Windows, Mac and Linux on Steam and itch.io.