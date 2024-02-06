The Aggie Awards – The Best Adventure Games of 2023
It has been a fantastic year for adventure gamers. Believe it or not (okay, we believe it), 2023 delivered over 250 new adventures, which makes selecting the best of the best in every category quite a challenge.
Many thanks to the hard-working, creative developers who have brought us hundreds of games to experience, savor, perplex, astound, amuse, and remind us of why we game. Readers and staff have compared, contrasted, and chosen winners from this treasure trove, and the Aggie Awards will now make their annual appearance!
So sit back, take a deep anticipatory breath, and be prepared to be surprised and inspired as the 2023 revelations commence.
Drum roll please, the curtain rises, and the audience applauds…the Aggie Awards.
Table of Contents
Page 1: You are here
Page 2: Best Story
Page 3: Best Writing – Comedy
Page 4: Best Writing – Drama
Page 5: Best Character
Page 6: Best Gameplay
Page 7: Best Concept
Page 8: Best Setting
Page 9: Best Graphic Design
Page 10: Best Music
Page 11: Best Acting (Voice or Live Action)
Page 12: Best Non-Traditional Adventure
Page 13: Best Traditional Adventure
Page 14: Best Adventure of 2023
Page 15: Final Notes
First up: Best Story... the envelope, please!Continued on the next page...