The Aggie Awards – The Best Adventure Games of 2023

It has been a fantastic year for adventure gamers. Believe it or not (okay, we believe it), 2023 delivered over 250 new adventures, which makes selecting the best of the best in every category quite a challenge.

Many thanks to the hard-working, creative developers who have brought us hundreds of games to experience, savor, perplex, astound, amuse, and remind us of why we game. Readers and staff have compared, contrasted, and chosen winners from this treasure trove, and the Aggie Awards will now make their annual appearance!

So sit back, take a deep anticipatory breath, and be prepared to be surprised and inspired as the 2023 revelations commence.

Drum roll please, the curtain rises, and the audience applauds…the Aggie Awards.

Table of Contents

Page 1: You are here

Page 2: Best Story

Page 3: Best Writing – Comedy

Page 4: Best Writing – Drama

Page 5: Best Character

Page 6: Best Gameplay

Page 7: Best Concept

Page 8: Best Setting

Page 9: Best Graphic Design

Page 10: Best Music

Page 11: Best Acting (Voice or Live Action)

Page 12: Best Non-Traditional Adventure

Page 13: Best Traditional Adventure

Page 14: Best Adventure of 2023

Page 15: Final Notes

First up: Best Story... the envelope, please!