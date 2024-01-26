Best Story No Answer 13:Origin – Part I A Game You Can Afford In This Economy A Highland Song A Knight in the Attic Abtos Covert Aching, The Adventure Light Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One, The Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case Akui - The Insane Cultists All of Us Are Dead... Entertaining in its own right, a good story also immerses the player in a believable game world and serves as motivation to overcome the challenges presented. While often accompanied by quality writing, the plot is a distinct feature that may or may not be ably supported by the actual dialogue – if in fact it has dialogue at all.

Best Writing – Comedy No Answer 13:Origin – Part I A Game You Can Afford In This Economy A Highland Song A Knight in the Attic Abtos Covert Aching, The Adventure Light Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One, The Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case Akui - The Insane Cultists All of Us Are Dead... Often dismissed for not being “serious writing” (oh, the irony!), comedy has long been a beloved adventure staple and deserves appropriate recognition.

Best Writing – Drama No Answer 13:Origin – Part I A Game You Can Afford In This Economy A Highland Song A Knight in the Attic Abtos Covert Aching, The Adventure Light Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One, The Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case Akui - The Insane Cultists All of Us Are Dead... Though sometimes misrepresented as dry and boring or overly theatrical, a gripping drama simply engages players on a deeper emotional level. Quality writing is essential in maintaining the player’s connection to the characters, game world, and the story unfolding.

Best Character Gabriel Knight... April Ryan... Guybrush Threepwood. These names roll off the tongue of any adventure gamer as a testament to the importance of compelling protagonists in an adventure. But just as important are the villains, sidekicks, and significant supporting characters, which are often the juiciest parts. This category recognizes those who have made the most memorable contribution, regardless of role.

Best Gameplay No Answer 13:Origin – Part I A Game You Can Afford In This Economy A Highland Song A Knight in the Attic Abtos Covert Aching, The Adventure Light Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One, The Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case Akui - The Insane Cultists All of Us Are Dead... Good pacing, rich exploration, and variety of activities are all factors in player enjoyment as well, all suitably integrated into the storyline. The best games seek the right balance of these elements for the most rewarding gameplay experience, whatever the approach.

Best Concept A somewhat ambiguous category meant to highlight any unusual, distinctive element. A creative concept can run the gamut from unique story premise to clever game mechanics, from stylistic choice to technical innovation. For the purpose of this award, it doesn’t even need to have been successfully implemented, as it’s the idea itself that deserves the acknowledgement in a genre renowned for its conservative approach.

Best Setting No Answer 13:Origin – Part I A Game You Can Afford In This Economy A Highland Song A Knight in the Attic Abtos Covert Aching, The Adventure Light Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One, The Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case Akui - The Insane Cultists All of Us Are Dead... Or perhaps to locales inspired by real-world locations, but never quite like this, making them feel fresh and new and awe-inspiring all over again. In these games, the setting is like an integral character of its own, inseparable from the story taking place within its borders.

Best Graphic Design No Answer 13:Origin – Part I A Game You Can Afford In This Economy A Highland Song A Knight in the Attic Abtos Covert Aching, The Adventure Light Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One, The Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case Akui - The Insane Cultists All of Us Are Dead... Regardless of technique, this award recognizes games that are not only visually attractive but stylistically distinctive. One look at a screenshot should elicit not only jaw-dropping admiration, but intuitive recognition of the game to which it belongs. This award includes both game world and character design, but not cinematics.

Best Music No Answer 13:Origin – Part I A Game You Can Afford In This Economy A Highland Song A Knight in the Attic Abtos Covert Aching, The Adventure Light Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One, The Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case Akui - The Insane Cultists All of Us Are Dead... Dramatic escalations can heighten tension at just the right moments, while a catchy theme song can make a soundtrack truly memorable, and an in-game number even more so. Whatever its particular strengths, the game that excels musically deserves its accolades, even if its impact is subtle.

Best Acting (Voice or Live Action) No Answer 13:Origin – Part I A Game You Can Afford In This Economy A Highland Song A Knight in the Attic Abtos Covert Aching, The Adventure Light Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One, The Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case Akui - The Insane Cultists All of Us Are Dead... With so much international localization, voice-overs can be difficult to skillfully oversee, but any game benefits greatly from proper direction and believable acting. Live acting, meanwhile, adds an entirely new realistic dynamic, but the added realism makes it that much harder to pull off successfully. This category refers to the overall quality of performances in a game, not to individual characters.

Best Non-Traditional Adventure No Answer 13:Origin – Part I A Highland Song A Knight in the Attic Abtos Covert Aching, The Adventure Light Adventures of Bluke Bifton: Chapter One, The Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case Akui - The Insane Cultists All of Us Are Dead... Amanda the Adventurer American Arcadia Amnesia: The Bunker Anemoiapolis: Chapter 1 Annie and the AI Another Bar Game Anthology of Fear Arrogation: Unlight of Day Astronaut: The Best At Winter's End Back Then Back to the Dawn Backfirewall_ Bahnsen Knights Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure Blanc Blood Hunting Blue Wednesday Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine Bramble: The Mountain King Breakout Breakout 13 Broken Spectre Cannibal Abduction Cat's Cosmic Atlas Cat's Cradle Concealed Criminal Expert DE-EXIT: Eternal Matters DREDGE David Slade Mysteries: Memories of the Past Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow Daydream: Prologue Decarnation Deliver Us Mars Dordogne Dragon Bobby - The Story of a Life Duru – About Mole Rats and Depression Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City End is nahual: If I may say so, The End of Lines Enjaulados Eresys Escape from Norwood Expanse: A Telltale Series, The FATAL FRAME / PROJECT ZERO: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Fading Afternoon Fall of Porcupine Fears to Fathom - Ironbark Lookout Figment 2: Creed Valley Firmament Flashback 2 Forest Cathedral, The Forest Grove Fort Solis Frank and Drake Full Void GYLT Game Maker – A Carol Reed Mystery, The Gap, The Gobbo goes adventures Gods of the Twilight Good Bones HRO: Adventures of a Humanoid Resources Officer Harmony: The Fall of Reverie Hauma - A Detective Noir Story Help Me! Hill Agency: PURITYdecay Hollow Cocoon Homestead Arcana Homicipher: Prologue How 2 Escape Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue Inner Ashes Invincible, The Jusant Kabaret Katana-Ra: Shinobi Rising Killer Frequency Kujlevka Last Christmas Last Shot, The Last Worker, The Layers of Fear: Your Fears Will Return Lazarus A.D. 2222 Lichtreich: Willa Lifeless Moon Long Dream Loretta Mail Time Man Came Around, The Markus Ritter: Ghosts of the Past Marlon’s Mystery: The Darkside of Crime Mask of the Rose Mia and the Dragon Princess Midnight Acres Midnight Scenes: From the Woods Mistcaller Mohism: Battle of Words Monologue: Winter melancholy Murderous Muses My Friendly Neighborhood Neon Noir Obscurium One Night: Burlesque Orten Was The Case Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Oxygen Cocktail Painting Werther Pale Beyond, The Partum Artifex Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom Phrixothrix Planet of Lana Presences: Dark Awakening Project Dark Quant RE:CALL Rendezvous Return to Grace River Tails: Stronger Together Road To Devadatta Robotherapy Rooms of Realities Rough Justice: '84 SEASON: A letter to the future SPIDER MALL! STASIS: BONE TOTEM Saint Maker - Horror Visual Novel Saltsea Chronicles Scene Investigators Scrap Riders Shadows of Doubt Shame Legacy Shape of Things, The Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2023) Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Hung Parliament Silence Channel 2 Silent Swan, The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone, The Space for the Unbound, A SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Star Trek: Resurgence Storyteller Strayed Lights Summer Daze at Hero-U: Tilly's Tale Sunshine Shuffle Super Adventure Hand Sym.BIOS: Torn Asunder TELEFORUM TObOR Tails: The Backbone Preludes Talos Principle 2, The Tartarus Key, The Tchia Ten Dates This Bed We Made Tin Hearts Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharao Torn Away Trader of Stories: Chapter 3 Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy Tron: Identity Unbeatable Path, The Under The Waves Unholy Universe For Sale Utility Room, The VIDEOVERSE Varney Lake Viewfinder WHALIEN - Unexpected Guests We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip Welcome to Goodland Whispers in the West Worldless Wreck, The Your Story Zipp's Café eseala ghostpia Season One 違う冬のぼくら／BOKURA For a genre that’s remained largely unchanged for decades, it’s actually got a rich history of experimental titles that push the creative envelope in unique, memorable ways. They don’t “evolve” or “redefine” adventures, but rather expand our understanding of what an adventure can be with their bold vision. Purists may resist, but this award honours those games that stretch beyond traditional genre conventions to offer something completely new, or at least present the familiar in imaginative new ways.

Best Traditional Adventure No Answer A Game You Can Afford In This Economy An Arcade Full of Cats Arthur & Susan: Almost Detectives Beach Cafe: Caribbean Sand Beyond the Wall Birth Blackberry the Witch: Journey Bookwalker, The Cat's Request Chants of Sennaar Children of Silentown Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector's Edition Conquistadorio Crime O'Clock Cyber West: Hidden Object Games - Western Dagdrøm Death Corp Detective Hayseed - The Cloning Madness Dreams in the Witch House Enypnion Redreamed Escape the Dark Tower Faded Stories: Full Moon Forgotten Hill The Third Axis GRUNND Gobliiins 5 Golden Idol Mysteries: The Spider of Lanka Halloween Stories: Black Book Collector's Edition Hidden Object Legends: Deadly Love Collector's Edition Homebody I WILL BE THERE It Happened Here: Beacon of Truth Collector's Edition Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid LAB.AR Life of Delta Lost Ashford Ring, The Midnight Girl Milo and the Christmas Gift Monolith Mr. Saitou Murder Is Game Over: Streaming Death No Stone Unturned Nobodies: After Death Nut City Blues Paranormal Files: Price of a Secret Collector's Edition Paws of Coal Powers in the Basement Press Lex to Metaverx Punzel: Chapter I - Toujours la Meme Histoire Repella Fella Safe Place, The Solomon's Link Sons of Saturn Stellar Mess: The Princess Conundrum (Chapter 1) Stories of Blossom Substitute Priest Superfluous Returnz Tachyon Dreams III: The Rancid Buttermilk from Andromeda To Hell with the Ugly Tourist Trap Unboxing the Cryptic Killer Unlikely Prometheus, The Verne: The Shape of Fantasy Will of Arthur Flabbington, The Why mess with a good thing? While innovative adventures provide a welcome breath of fresh air, the lifeblood of the genre continues to be the many games that closely adhere to the comfortable, tried-and-true design formulas. Full of inventory and/or logic puzzles, memorable character dialogue, epic storylines and immersive exploration, they may not have changed much since Monkey Island and Myst – or even the original Zork for some – but they’re no less enjoyable when done well.