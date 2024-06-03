PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge
Pineaple is a puzzle and story-revenge-driven game where you become the hero of the school by pulling pranks on the top bully. Time to give that witch a taste of their own medicine. With a pineapple.
PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge
can be wishlisted at:
Updates
This is a story-revenge-driven game in which you become the hero of the school by pulling pranks on the top bully. It's time to give that witch a taste of their own medicine—with a pineapple.
Step into the shoes of a school hero and prank a bully in this unique, humorous, and poignant game demo.
Game Information