PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge - Game details
PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge

Pineaple is a puzzle and story-revenge-driven game where you become the hero of the school by pulling pranks on the top bully. Time to give that witch a taste of their own medicine. With a pineapple.

Updates

28 Jun, 2024
Demo out now for Bittersweet Revenge

This is a story-revenge-driven game in which you become the hero of the school by pulling pranks on the top bully. It's time to give that witch a taste of their own medicine—with a pineapple.
10 Jun, 2024
Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge Joins Steam Next Fest
Step into the shoes of a school hero and prank a bully in this unique, humorous, and poignant game demo.

Walkthrough for PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge

Stuck in PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge


PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge - trailer

What our readers think of PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge

There haven't been any reader that reviewed PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by PATRONES & ESCONDITES

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Comedy
Theme Dark Humor, Parody
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

PINEAPPLE: A Bittersweet Revenge by PATRONES & ESCONDITES - A Point and Click Adventure Game

