Whispers of the Luminaries - Game details
Whispers of the Luminaries

Idol-themed murder mystery. Immerse yourself in a blend of everyday life & thrilling detective work. As you explore the world of idols, you can choose to build meaningful relationships or devote yourself to finding the truth. Will you be able to unravel the dark secrets lurking beneath the surface?

Updates

16 Jul, 2024
Experience the Whispers: New Demo out now

Dive into an idol-themed murder mystery where every relationship and clue brings you closer to the dark truth lurking beneath the glamor

Walkthrough for Whispers of the Luminaries

Screenshots and Trailers for Whispers of the Luminaries



What our readers think of Whispers of the Luminaries

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Horror, Mystery
Theme Dark Humor, Romance
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Whispers of the Luminaries by VN Heaven - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Whispers of the Luminaries is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by VN Heaven. Whispers of the Luminaries has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Whispers of the Luminaries, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Whispers of the Luminaries.
