Home: A Story of Light
Home: A Story of Light is a narrative-driven point and click adventure game that follows Grayson, the son of a great inventor. Alongside his devoted pet mouse, he struggles to make his way through the perilous north-east of Victorian England.
Developer:
Think Picture Studios
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
- Digital by Think Picture Studios
Home: A Story of Light
can be wishlisted at:
Updates
Embark on a Heartwarming Journey of Self-Discovery and Illumination in This Atmospheric Puzzle Adventure Game
Game Information