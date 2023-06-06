  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Home: A Story of Light - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Home: A Story of Light

Home: A Story of Light is a narrative-driven point and click adventure game that follows Grayson, the son of a great inventor. Alongside his devoted pet mouse, he struggles to make his way through the perilous north-east of Victorian England.

Home: A Story of Light can be wishlisted at:

Updates

6 Jun, 2023
Home: A Story of Light now on Steam

Embark on a Heartwarming Journey of Self-Discovery and Illumination in This Atmospheric Puzzle Adventure Game

Walkthrough for Home: A Story of Light

Stuck in Home: A Story of Light, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Home: A Story of Light and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Home: A Story of Light


Transparent PNG

Home: A Story of Light - trailer

What our readers think of Home: A Story of Light

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Home: A Story of Light yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Think Picture Studios

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Alternate History, Conspiracy, Emotional
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Home: A Story of Light by Think Picture Studios - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Home: A Story of Light is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Think Picture Studios. Home: A Story of Light has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Home: A Story of Light, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Home: A Story of Light.
Back to the top