  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Lost In Space - The Adventure Game (2023) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Lost In Space - The Adventure Game

Join Will Robinson, Dr. Smith and Robot in an all new adventure based on the classic 60’s television series, Lost in Space.

Updates

11 Oct, 2022
New ‘Lost in Space’ Adventure to Feature Will Robinson

In this all-new point & click adventure game you'll play as Will Robinson who will need your help to solve the mystery of his missing Jupiter 2 crewmates.


Walkthrough for Lost In Space - The Adventure Game

Stuck in Lost In Space - The Adventure Game, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Lost In Space - The Adventure Game and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Lost In Space - The Adventure Game


Lost In Space - The Adventure Game - Screenshot #1
Lost In Space - The Adventure Game - Screenshot #2
Lost In Space - The Adventure Game - Screenshot #3
Lost In Space - The Adventure Game - Screenshot #4
Lost In Space - The Adventure Game - Screenshot #5
Lost In Space - The Adventure Game - Screenshot #6
Transparent PNG

Lost In Space - The Adventure Game - trailer

What our readers think of Lost In Space - The Adventure Game

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Lost In Space - The Adventure Game yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Scary Robot

Lost In Space - The Adventure Game by Scary Robot

Game Information

PlatformPC
PerspectiveThird-Person
ControlPoint-and-click
Gameplay-
GenreAdventure
ThemeAtmospheric
Graphic StyleStylized art
PresentationFull 3D
Action (Compulsory)-
Red Flags-
MediaInternet download

Lost In Space - The Adventure Game by Scary Robot - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Lost In Space - The Adventure Game is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Scary Robot. Lost In Space - The Adventure Game has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Lost In Space - The Adventure Game, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Lost In Space - The Adventure Game.
Back to the top