Overmorrow

You wash up on a beach of a mysterious island, with no direction and no abilities. As you explore, you will find points of interest, revealing small tidbits about your surroundings, as well as abilities allowing you to manipulate the environment. Somewhere on this island are the answers you seek, but finding all the pieces you need will take a number of days. The story and events of each day will depend on which specific things you have achieved up until that time, which may change your plans as each day progresses. But having a plan is necessary to discover all of the island’s secrets within the day-limit imposed upon you. When the 30 days are over, the island will reset your progress. But in Overmorrow, not everything is as it may seem on the surface, and the game’s underlying metanarrative begins to unfold the more of the island you explore.

Updates

17 Mar, 2022
Overmorrow on Kickstarter today
Minimalist exploratory adventure with thirty-day in-game time limit seeks crowdfunding for PC release later this year.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: 128MB
Storage: 200 MB available space

Recommended:
OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 10
Processor: 2GHz+
Memory: 3 GB RAM
Graphics: 512MB
Storage: 200 MB available space

Overmorrow by PixelManta - Adventure Game

Overmorrow is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by PixelManta. Overmorrow has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Overmorrow, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Overmorrow.
