You wash up on a beach of a mysterious island, with no direction and no abilities. As you explore, you will find points of interest, revealing small tidbits about your surroundings, as well as abilities allowing you to manipulate the environment. Somewhere on this island are the answers you seek, but finding all the pieces you need will take a number of days. The story and events of each day will depend on which specific things you have achieved up until that time, which may change your plans as each day progresses. But having a plan is necessary to discover all of the island’s secrets within the day-limit imposed upon you. When the 30 days are over, the island will reset your progress. But in Overmorrow, not everything is as it may seem on the surface, and the game’s underlying metanarrative begins to unfold the more of the island you explore.