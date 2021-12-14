Burnhouse Lane
Burnhouse Lane tells a story of Angie Weather, a one foot in the grave agency nurse attempting to complete five impossible tasks in order to win her life back.
Solve puzzles, make friends and enemies, run, hide and fight in this dark adventure that’ll take you on a trip to another world and back…
From Harvester Games, the makers of The Cat Lady (2012), Downfall (2016) and Lorelai (2019), comes a brand new horror experience that will not only take you to some truly dark places but will also make you smile and cry and question life and all the things we take for granted. This is a story about death, friendship and everlasting hope that no matter how bad things get there is always a reason to go on.
Burnhouse Lane mixes elements of classic adventure games, choose-your-own-story (Telltale’s The Walking Dead series) with light survival horror shooting mechanics inspired by Silent Hill and Resident Evil series where ammo is sparse, enemies hit hard and every shot counts.
Updates
Angie's life is on the line, and the stakes couldn't be higher. With the help of a mysterious figure, she must navigate a dangerous quest through a twisted world of puzzles, secrets, and enemies.
Dive into a twisted horror story with puzzles, choices, and survival elements on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch this June 29th.
New horror adventure from the creator of The Cat Lady to add survival elements in upcoming PC release.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 (64-bit OS)
Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD CPU
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA or AMD ATI video card with 2GB of VRAM (Nvidia GeForce GT 705 or higher/AMD Radeon HD 8450G or higher)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 (64-bit OS)
Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA or AMD ATI video card with 4GB of VRAM (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card