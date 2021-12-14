Burnhouse Lane tells a story of Angie Weather, a one foot in the grave agency nurse attempting to complete five impossible tasks in order to win her life back.

Solve puzzles, make friends and enemies, run, hide and fight in this dark adventure that’ll take you on a trip to another world and back…

From Harvester Games, the makers of The Cat Lady (2012), Downfall (2016) and Lorelai (2019), comes a brand new horror experience that will not only take you to some truly dark places but will also make you smile and cry and question life and all the things we take for granted. This is a story about death, friendship and everlasting hope that no matter how bad things get there is always a reason to go on.

Burnhouse Lane mixes elements of classic adventure games, choose-your-own-story (Telltale’s The Walking Dead series) with light survival horror shooting mechanics inspired by Silent Hill and Resident Evil series where ammo is sparse, enemies hit hard and every shot counts.