  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Burnhouse Lane (2022) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Burnhouse Lane

Burnhouse Lane tells a story of Angie Weather, a one foot in the grave agency nurse attempting to complete five impossible tasks in order to win her life back.
Solve puzzles, make friends and enemies, run, hide and fight in this dark adventure that’ll take you on a trip to another world and back…

From Harvester Games, the makers of The Cat Lady (2012), Downfall (2016) and Lorelai (2019), comes a brand new horror experience that will not only take you to some truly dark places but will also make you smile and cry and question life and all the things we take for granted. This is a story about death, friendship and everlasting hope that no matter how bad things get there is always a reason to go on.

Burnhouse Lane mixes elements of classic adventure games, choose-your-own-story (Telltale’s The Walking Dead series) with light survival horror shooting mechanics inspired by Silent Hill and Resident Evil series where ammo is sparse, enemies hit hard and every shot counts.

Burnhouse Lane is available at:

Updates

3 Dec, 2022
Burnhouse Lane Debuts

Angie's life is on the line, and the stakes couldn't be higher. With the help of a mysterious figure, she must navigate a dangerous quest through a twisted world of puzzles, secrets, and enemies. 
20 Jun, 2023
Burnhouse Lane: A Chilling Console Adventure
Dive into a twisted horror story with puzzles, choices, and survival elements on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch this June 29th.
15 Dec, 2021
First details pave the way for Burnhouse Lane
New horror adventure from the creator of The Cat Lady to add survival elements in upcoming PC release.

Walkthrough for Burnhouse Lane

Stuck in Burnhouse Lane, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Burnhouse Lane and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Burnhouse Lane


Transparent PNG

Burnhouse Lane announcement trailer

What our readers think of Burnhouse Lane

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Burnhouse Lane yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Harvester Games

» Downfall (series)

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Horror
Theme Psychological, Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) Combat
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 (64-bit OS)
Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD CPU
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA or AMD ATI video card with 2GB of VRAM (Nvidia GeForce GT 705 or higher/AMD Radeon HD 8450G or higher)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 (64-bit OS)
Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA or AMD ATI video card with 4GB of VRAM (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 5 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

Burnhouse Lane by Harvester Games - Adventure Game

Burnhouse Lane is an adventure game, released in 2022 by Harvester Games. Burnhouse Lane has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Burnhouse Lane, meanwhile the community rating for Burnhouse Lane is Very good.
Back to the top