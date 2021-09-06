  • Log In | Sign Up

Submachine: Legacy

You didn’t wake up in a room and you do remember. You remember you’ve been playing a game: Submachine. You remember it was long ago, in some internet browser, in different times, when flash games were running the show. Welcome back.

A collections of the thirteen games in the Submachine series. Released between 2005 and 2019: Submachine 1: The Basement, Submachine 2: The Lighthouse, Submachine 3: The Loop, Submachine 4: The Lab, Submachine 5: The Root, Submachine 6: The Edge, Submachine 7: The Core, Submachine 8: The Plan, Submachine 9: The Temple, Submachine 10: The Exit, Submachine Zero: The Ancient Adventure, Submachine: Future Loop Foundation, Submachine: 32 Chambers


Walkthrough for Submachine: Legacy

Stuck in Submachine: Legacy, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Submachine: Legacy and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Submachine: Legacy


Transparent PNG

Submachine: Legacy trailer

What our readers think of Submachine: Legacy

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Submachine: Legacy yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: 64bit Intel compatible Dual Core CPU
Memory: 2 GB RAM
DirectX: Version 11

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 64bit Intel compatible Dual Core CPU
Memory: 4 GB RAM
DirectX: Version 11

Submachine: Legacy by Mateusz Skutnik - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Submachine: Legacy is an adventure game, released in 2015 by Mateusz Skutnik. Submachine: Legacy has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Submachine: Legacy, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Submachine: Legacy.
