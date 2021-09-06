Submachine: Legacy
You didn’t wake up in a room and you do remember. You remember you’ve been playing a game: Submachine. You remember it was long ago, in some internet browser, in different times, when flash games were running the show. Welcome back.
A collections of the thirteen games in the Submachine series. Released between 2005 and 2019: Submachine 1: The Basement, Submachine 2: The Lighthouse, Submachine 3: The Loop, Submachine 4: The Lab, Submachine 5: The Root, Submachine 6: The Edge, Submachine 7: The Core, Submachine 8: The Plan, Submachine 9: The Temple, Submachine 10: The Exit, Submachine Zero: The Ancient Adventure, Submachine: Future Loop Foundation, Submachine: 32 Chambers
Developer:
Mateusz Skutnik
Related Links
Official websiteitch.io page
Platforms:
PC
- Digital December 21, 2015 by Mateusz Skutnik
Submachine: Legacy
is available at:
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: 64bit Intel compatible Dual Core CPU
Memory: 2 GB RAM
DirectX: Version 11
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 64bit Intel compatible Dual Core CPU
Memory: 4 GB RAM
DirectX: Version 11