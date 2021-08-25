  • Log In | Sign Up

Markus Ritter: The Lost Family

The game takes place in Vienna, Austria. Markus is a young man without any ambitions in life just living from day to day. However he is haunted by nightmares that don’t make any sense. The only reoccurring thing is a young woman in a white dress. Who is she? And why does she seem so familiar? Are they really just dreams?

28 Aug, 2021
Markus Ritter: Ghosts of the Past seeking a future on Kickstarter
Free introductory chapter to fan-made point-and-click FMV adventure in Austria available to download on Steam

Platform Linux, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure
Theme Licensed properties
Graphic Style Live Action
Presentation Full motion video
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Markus Ritter: The Lost Family is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Flimmersoft. Markus Ritter: The Lost Family has a Live Action style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Markus Ritter: The Lost Family, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Markus Ritter: The Lost Family.
