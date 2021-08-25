Markus Ritter: Ghosts of the Past
Markus Ritter is a daydreamer without ambitions who discovers his true family and destiny.
Flimmersoft
Linux, PC
28 Aug, 2021Markus Ritter: Ghosts of the Past seeking a future on Kickstarter
Free introductory chapter to fan-made point-and-click FMV adventure in Austria available to download on Steam
