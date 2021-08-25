  • Log In | Sign Up

Markus Ritter: Ghosts of the Past

Markus Ritter is a daydreamer without ambitions who discovers his true family and destiny.

Updates

28 Aug, 2021
Markus Ritter: Ghosts of the Past seeking a future on Kickstarter
Free introductory chapter to fan-made point-and-click FMV adventure in Austria available to download on Steam

Markus Ritter - Ghosts Of The Past - teaser trailer

Markus Ritter - Ghosts Of The Past - trailer 2

Markus Ritter - Ghosts Of The Past - trailer

Game Information

Platform Linux, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure
Theme Licensed properties
Graphic Style Live Action
Presentation Full motion video
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

