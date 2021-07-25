  • Log In | Sign Up

TARAKAN

TARAKAN - Cover art

During a recent local walk you discover a secret base in the forest, your adventurous side decides to investigate further. Your inquisitive nature pays off with the discovery of a submarine docked by the river. Could the submarine transport you to more mysterious places, maybe even help unravel the puzzle of what is happening? What is a private business doing with a submarine in the first place? This seems very puzzling. Along with the mysterious discovery of the unmarked buildings you decide there is only one way to continue the adventure, with the coast seemingly clear, you set about solving the first puzzle and finding a way into the submarine…

Updates

27 Jul, 2021
TARAKAN surfaces on PC and mobile devices
New slideshow-style adventure from the creator of MISTICO and AYUDA available now for Windows, iOS and Android.

Walkthrough for TARAKAN

Stuck in TARAKAN, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for TARAKAN and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'TARAKAN - Screenshot #1
'TARAKAN - Screenshot #2
'TARAKAN - Screenshot #3
'TARAKAN - Screenshot #4
'TARAKAN - Screenshot #5
'TARAKAN - Screenshot #6
'TARAKAN - Screenshot #7
'TARAKAN - Screenshot #8
'TARAKAN - Screenshot #9
'TARAKAN - Screenshot #10
Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Adventure, Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

TARAKAN is an adventure game, released in 2021 by M9 Games. TARAKAN has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of TARAKAN, at this time the community has not provided a rating for TARAKAN.
