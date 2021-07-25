During a recent local walk you discover a secret base in the forest, your adventurous side decides to investigate further. Your inquisitive nature pays off with the discovery of a submarine docked by the river. Could the submarine transport you to more mysterious places, maybe even help unravel the puzzle of what is happening? What is a private business doing with a submarine in the first place? This seems very puzzling. Along with the mysterious discovery of the unmarked buildings you decide there is only one way to continue the adventure, with the coast seemingly clear, you set about solving the first puzzle and finding a way into the submarine…