TIERRA

TIERRA - Cover art

On a hike in the woods you discover mysterious buildings and puzzling locations not listed on the map. Your inquisitive nature kicks in and you decide to investigate further to see where these strange pathways lead and what secrets the mystery buildings may hold.

Updates

29 May, 2021
TIERRA unearthed on PC and mobile devices
New adventure from the creator of MISTICO and AYUDA available now for download from itch.io, the App Store and Google Play.

Walkthrough for TIERRA

Stuck in TIERRA, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for TIERRA and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'TIERRA - Screenshot #1
'TIERRA - Screenshot #2
'TIERRA - Screenshot #3
'TIERRA - Screenshot #4
'TIERRA - Screenshot #5
'TIERRA - Screenshot #6
'TIERRA - Screenshot #7
'TIERRA - Screenshot #8
Transparent PNG

TIERRA teaser

What our readers think of TIERRA

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
iOS: 9.0

Android: 4.1

TIERRA by M9 Games - Adventure Game

TIERRA is an adventure game, released in 2021 by M9 Games. TIERRA has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of TIERRA, at this time the community has not provided a rating for TIERRA.
