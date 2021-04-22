  • Log In | Sign Up

Creepy Tale 2

The lean years came. Mysterious evil puts the kingdom in the terror by kidnapping children and being cruel with the innocent forest habitants. Misfortune is everywhere and hunter’s house is no exception: a little Ellie falls into the hands of spooky guests. Lars is lucky to escape.

Updates

16 Jul, 2021
Creepy Tale 2 scared up on Steam

Standalone sequel to 2020 side-scrolling dark fairy tale adventure available now to download on Steam. 
1 May, 2021
Creepy Tale 2 to sneak out in July
Sequel to last year's side-scrolling dark fairy tale adventure unveiled for Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Creepy Tale 2

Stuck in Creepy Tale 2, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Creepy Tale 2 and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Horror
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

