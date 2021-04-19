  • Log In | Sign Up

Terminal Madness

Terminal Madness - Cover art

One particular tech giant isn’t content to just rule the market, but rather intends to take over the world with a mind controlling virus. And so it falls to two unlikely heroes, a hipster hacker appropriately named Crypto with help from an accomplice named Danna, to join forces in order to prevent them from getting away with it.

A three-part adventure. The first part released on April 16, 2021.

Updates

23 Apr, 2021
Terminal Madness diagnosed on Mac and iOS devices
First installment of a planned five-part, single-purchase point-and-click comic adventure available now to download.

Game Information

Platform iPad, iPhone, Mac
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy
Theme -
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
iOS
Requires iOS 11.0 or later

iPad
Requires iPadOS 11.0 or later

Mac
Requires macOS 11.1 or later

Terminal Madness by Jordi Puigdellivol - Adventure Game

Terminal Madness is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Jordi Puigdellivol. Terminal Madness has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Terminal Madness, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Terminal Madness.
