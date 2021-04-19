Terminal Madness
Developer:
Jordi Puigdellivol
Platforms:
iPad, iPhone, Mac
Releases:
- Digital April 16, 2021 by Jordi Puigdellivol
One particular tech giant isn’t content to just rule the market, but rather intends to take over the world with a mind controlling virus. And so it falls to two unlikely heroes, a hipster hacker appropriately named Crypto with help from an accomplice named Danna, to join forces in order to prevent them from getting away with it.
A three-part adventure. The first part released on April 16, 2021.
Updates
23 Apr, 2021Terminal Madness diagnosed on Mac and iOS devices
First installment of a planned five-part, single-purchase point-and-click comic adventure available now to download.
Walkthrough for Terminal MadnessStuck in Terminal Madness, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Terminal Madness and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for Terminal Madness » View all screenshots (3)
Videos for Terminal Madness » View all videos
No videos for Terminal Madness available (yet)
What our readers think of Terminal Madness
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Terminal Madness yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
iOS
Requires iOS 11.0 or later
iPad
Requires iPadOS 11.0 or later
Mac
Requires macOS 11.1 or later