Half of the island of AYUDA is a vacation paradise with hotels, beaches and bars. The other half of AYUDA is an unspoiled ancient land only ever visited by smuggling pirates in the 1500’s. Story has it that after smugglers became stranded on the island and discovered by Spanish explorers the island got its name from distress messages crafted on the beach: ‘ayuda,’ which is the Spanish for ‘help.’ Since then there have been rumors of a mysterious hidden treasure somewhere deep inside the mountains, but with the terrain fairly inhospitable and the fear of ancient traps no one has been brave enough to tackle the adventure.