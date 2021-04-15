  • Log In | Sign Up

AYUDA

AYUDA - Cover art

Half of the island of AYUDA is a vacation paradise with hotels, beaches and bars. The other half of AYUDA is an unspoiled ancient land only ever visited by smuggling pirates in the 1500’s. Story has it that after smugglers became stranded on the island and discovered by Spanish explorers the island got its name from distress messages crafted on the beach: ‘ayuda,’ which is the Spanish for ‘help.’ Since then there have been rumors of a mysterious hidden treasure somewhere deep inside the mountains, but with the terrain fairly inhospitable and the fear of ancient traps no one has been brave enough to tackle the adventure.

Updates

17 Apr, 2021
AYUDA spotted on PC and iOS devices
Treasure-hunting island adventure from the creator of MISTICO available now for download on itch.io and the App Store.

Walkthrough for AYUDA

Stuck in AYUDA, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for AYUDA and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

AYUDA trailer

What our readers think of AYUDA

There haven't been any reader that reviewed AYUDA yet.


Adventure Games by M9 Games

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Mystery
Theme Treasure Hunt
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

AYUDA by M9 Games - Adventure Game

AYUDA is an adventure game, released in 2021 by M9 Games. AYUDA has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of AYUDA, at this time the community has not provided a rating for AYUDA.
