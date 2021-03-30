7 Years From Now
Embark on a surreal journey retracing the steps of old memories lost 7 years prior. Take on the role of high school student Haruto Soraki as he returns to his hometown on a quest to recover his memory after being involved in an accident, which he knows nothing about. Reacquaint yourself with forgotten friends and discover hidden depths as you expose a horrifying conspiracy and learn the truth of your past once and for all.
Originally released as a mobile exclusive before being ported to PC and Switch in June 2021.
Ports of former mobile-exclusive isometric narrative mystery available now for download from Steam and the Nintendo eShop.
Optimized ports of former mobile-exclusive, voxel art narrative adventure to launch on Steam and the Nintendo eShop May 28th.
iOS: 8.0
Android: 4.1
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel Core i3
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560
Storage: 300 MB available space
Recommended:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750
Storage: 1 GB available space