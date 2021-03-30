  • Log In | Sign Up

7 Years From Now

Embark on a surreal journey retracing the steps of old memories lost 7 years prior. Take on the role of high school student Haruto Soraki as he returns to his hometown on a quest to recover his memory after being involved in an accident, which he knows nothing about. Reacquaint yourself with forgotten friends and discover hidden depths as you expose a horrifying conspiracy and learn the truth of your past once and for all.

Originally released as a mobile exclusive before being ported to PC and Switch in June 2021.

7 Years From Now is available at:

Updates

17 Jun, 2021
7 Years From Now arrives today on PC and Switch

Ports of former mobile-exclusive isometric narrative mystery available now for download from Steam and the Nintendo eShop.
10 Apr, 2021
7 Years From Now to reach PC and Switch in less than two months
Optimized ports of former mobile-exclusive, voxel art narrative adventure to launch on Steam and the Nintendo eShop May 28th.

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, PC, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard, Touch
Gameplay Quest
Genre Drama
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
iOS: 8.0

Android: 4.1

PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel Core i3
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560
Storage: 300 MB available space

Recommended:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750
Storage: 1 GB available space

7 Years From Now by Fumi - Adventure Game

7 Years From Now is an adventure game, released in 2017 by Fumi. 7 Years From Now has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of 7 Years From Now, at this time the community has not provided a rating for 7 Years From Now.
