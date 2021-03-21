You play as the friendly alien Ո Օ Ո, who warps through a portal after discovering a mysterious device fallen from the sky. Ending up on planet Earth, you now need to find a way back to your home planet. The only minor problem is, you’re many billions of light years across the local galaxy super cluster. Is it all a coincidence? Who dropped the mysterious box? Why does Ո Օ Ո suddenly get to control the flow of time? Travel through twisted alien landscapes in order to help Ո Օ Ո unravel the mysteries behind this unexpected portal warp. Along the way you get to help some extraordinary lifeforms while exploring the vivid scenery of other planets.