You play as the friendly alien Ո Օ Ո, who warps through a portal after discovering a mysterious device fallen from the sky. Ending up on planet Earth, you now need to find a way back to your home planet. The only minor problem is, you’re many billions of light years across the local galaxy super cluster. Is it all a coincidence? Who dropped the mysterious box? Why does Ո Օ Ո suddenly get to control the flow of time? Travel through twisted alien landscapes in order to help Ո Օ Ո unravel the mysteries behind this unexpected portal warp. Along the way you get to help some extraordinary lifeforms while exploring the vivid scenery of other planets.

Updates

12 Aug, 2021
non: The First Warp speeds onto Steam

Time-warping point-and-click sci-fi adventure available now for download on Windows, Mac and Linux.
30 Mar, 2021
non: The First Warp is positively coming soon to Steam
Classic-styled, hand-painted time-warping adventure nearly complete for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Walkthrough for non: The First Warp

Stuck in non: The First Warp, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for non: The First Warp and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Comedy, Science Fiction
Theme Technological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

non: The First Warp is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Lars Pontoppidan. non: The First Warp has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of non: The First Warp, at this time the community has not provided a rating for non: The First Warp.
