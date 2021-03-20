  • Log In | Sign Up

The World After

World After, The - Cover art

Set during the 2020 pandemic lockdown in France, The World After tells the story of Vincent, a writer that fled the city in order to work on his new book. Recurring strange dreams push him to look for the truth behind the village mystery. As he investigates an old castle, he finds a way to switch between night and day and start being chased by a dreadful monster, The Nightwatcher. Will he be able to find answers? What lies beyond the Tannhäuser Gate? Who or what is The Nightwatcher? What is the meaning of the strange messages he keeps on finding?

Updates

20 Mar, 2021
Only a month before The World After is launched
Point-and-click FMV mystery set during the 2020 pandemic lockdown in France unveiled for Windows and Mac.

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Live Action
Presentation Full motion video
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The World After by Burning Sunset - A Point and Click Adventure Game

The World After is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Burning Sunset. The World After has a Live Action style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The World After, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The World After.
