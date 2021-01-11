  • Log In | Sign Up

The Grim Ending

Grim Ending, The - Cover art

You play as “slave 21” a.k.a. Grimmy, who finds himself in a strange intermediate world. Here he has to pursue a job as a photographer and satisfy his boss’s absurd desire for collecting polaroid images of living things.

Updates

13 Jan, 2021
The Grim Ending gets underway on Steam
Minimalist old-school comedic adventure available now for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for The Grim Ending

Stuck in The Grim Ending, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Grim Ending and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Grim Ending - Screenshot #1
'The Grim Ending - Screenshot #2
'The Grim Ending - Screenshot #3
'The Grim Ending - Screenshot #4
'The Grim Ending - Screenshot #5

The Grim Ending launch trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy, Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Grim Ending is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Astroknight Games. The Grim Ending has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Grim Ending, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Grim Ending.