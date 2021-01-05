Døm Rusalok
Russia in the nineties. A provincial town on the outskirts of the crumbling Soviet Empire. A big yard where many kids hang out. They make friends, fight and reconcile, love and hate, but mostly just play. Life goes on as usual until one kid mysteriously goes missing, and the rest of the group has to face the horror they are unable to comprehend, the Døm Rusalok. This is a place where the worst nightmares come true.
