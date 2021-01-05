  • Log In | Sign Up

Døm Rusalok

Døm Rusalok - Cover art

Russia in the nineties. A provincial town on the outskirts of the crumbling Soviet Empire. A big yard where many kids hang out. They make friends, fight and reconcile, love and hate, but mostly just play. Life goes on as usual until one kid mysteriously goes missing, and the rest of the group has to face the horror they are unable to comprehend, the Døm Rusalok. This is a place where the worst nightmares come true.


Walkthrough for Døm Rusalok

Stuck in Døm Rusalok, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Døm Rusalok and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Horror
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 10 (x64)
Processor: AMD A8-7500
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660 / AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:
OS: Windows 10 (x64)
Processor: Intel Core i5-6500
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia 1060 3gb
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 1 GB available space

Døm Rusalok by Yakov Butuzoff - A Point and Click Adventure Game

