The nefarious Dentures sect was finally defeated, Detective Junior Peexelated was promoted to sergeant, and everyone in the mountain town of Varedze was safe. This would make a good ending for a story, right? Unfortunately, it is only the beginning. Something terrible is happening again, and it will take an unlikely hero to stop it. The phone rings in the middle of the night, and suddenly you are called to save the city, the world and possibly even more…