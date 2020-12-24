  • Log In | Sign Up

Dentures and Demons 2

Dentures and Demons 2 - Cover art

The nefarious Dentures sect was finally defeated, Detective Junior Peexelated was promoted to sergeant, and everyone in the mountain town of Varedze was safe. This would make a good ending for a story, right? Unfortunately, it is only the beginning. Something terrible is happening again, and it will take an unlikely hero to stop it. The phone rings in the middle of the night, and suddenly you are called to save the city, the world and possibly even more…

Available free but with in-app purchases to unlock additional content and remove ads.


Walkthrough for Dentures and Demons 2

Stuck in Dentures and Demons 2, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Dentures and Demons 2 and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Android
Perspective Third-Person
Control -
Gameplay -
Genre Comedy, Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) Arcade
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Dentures and Demons 2 by Sui Arts - Adventure Game

Dentures and Demons 2 is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Sui Arts. Dentures and Demons 2 has a Stylized art style and uses a control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Dentures and Demons 2, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Dentures and Demons 2.