Open Roads (2024) - Game details
Open Roads

One fine fall day, Tess Devine and her mother, Opal, discover a cache of old notes and letters carefully stashed away in the attic of their house. Hints of deep-rooted family secrets, decades-old burglaries, a lost treasure somewhere near the Canadian border… What they uncover suggests a much darker mystery, best left well enough alone. But that’s not going to happen. Together the set out to explore a series of long-abandoned family properties, unearthing the past. They’ll search the ruins of these places that hold buried memories, things Opal has tried for years to forget. And in this search, they’ll discover not just the truth they’ve been seeking, but each other.

19 Jan, 2024
Open Roads: Mother-Daughter adventure unfolds secrets
Experience a captivating road trip with Open Roads, a game featuring star performances and a unique dialogue system.
11 Dec, 2020
Announcement details pave the way for Open Roads
Mother-daughter road trip adventure unveiled from the creator of Gone Home and Tacoma.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 5
Perspective -
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Drama, Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Open Roads by Fullbright - Adventure Game

Open Roads is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Fullbright. Open Roads has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Open Roads, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Open Roads.
