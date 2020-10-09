Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure
Evil threatens the once noble kingdom of Mirrormore! Join a ragtag pen & paper RPG group as their epic hero: An awesomely hip tailor. Your quest companion: Trudie, a vegan carnivorous plant. A sustainable indie adventure made with love and free-range pixels. May contain nuts and humor.
Originally announced under the title Siebenstreich.
27 May, 2021Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure alert for PC launch
Classic-styled point-and-click comic adventure with roleplaying elements available now for download on Steam.
11 Oct, 2020Siebenstreich begins ‘nerdventure’ on Kickstarter
Demo available for idie German comic adventure/RPG hybrid coming to PC and Switch in May 2021.
