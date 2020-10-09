  • Log In | Sign Up

Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure

Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure - Cover art

Evil threatens the once noble kingdom of Mirrormore! Join a ragtag pen & paper RPG group as their epic hero: An awesomely hip tailor. Your quest companion: Trudie, a vegan carnivorous plant. A sustainable indie adventure made with love and free-range pixels. May contain nuts and humor.

Originally announced under the title Siebenstreich.

Updates

27 May, 2021
Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure alert for PC launch

Classic-styled point-and-click comic adventure with roleplaying elements available now for download on Steam. 
11 Oct, 2020
Siebenstreich begins ‘nerdventure’ on Kickstarter
Demo available for idie German comic adventure/RPG hybrid coming to PC and Switch in May 2021.

Walkthrough for Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure

Stuck in Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard, Point-and-click
Gameplay Hybrid - RPG, Quest
Genre Comedy, Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Golden Orb. Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard, Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Siebenstreich’s Nerdventure.
