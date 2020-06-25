Palladium: Adventure in Greece
Andreas is an ambitious archaeologist who is driven by a desire to find the Palladium, an ancient artifact that brings success and prosperity to its owner. He will travel to Greece to solve riddles and avoid hazardous traps. But he is not the only one who wishes to obtain the treasure. Two other adventurers also arrive at the forgotten island. One companion is a girl who is a specialist in Greek mythology. She can help you solve riddles. The other companion is a man with a technical mindset. He will help you deal with traps in unconventional ways.
Trap-filled, labyrinthine archeological adventure available now for download on Windows, Mac and Linux.
Archeological 3D adventure set in trap-filled ancient labyrinth coming to Windows, Mac and Linux this year.
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7
CPU: 1 Ghz or higher
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Radeon HD6670 1 GB VRAM or similar
Hard Drive: 5 GB
Sound Card: Any sound card
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
CPU: 1 Ghz or higher
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4 GB VRAM or similar
Hard Drive: 5 GB
Sound Card: Any sound card
Mac
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Mac OS X 10.13 or later
CPU: Intel 1 Ghz or higher
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Integrated graphics
Hard Drive: 5 GB
Sound Card: Any sound card
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Mac OS X 10.13 or later
CPU: Intel 1 Ghz or higher
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: Integrated graphics
Hard Drive: 5 GB
Sound Card: Any sound card
Linux
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Ubuntu 14.04+
CPU: Intel Pentium 3 / Athlon 64 or later
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Radeon HD6670 1 GB VRAM or similar
Hard Drive: 5 GB
Sound Card: Any sound card
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Ubuntu 14.04+
CPU: Intel Pentium 3 / Athlon 64 or later
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4 GB VRAM or similar
Hard Drive: 5 GB
Sound Card: Any sound card