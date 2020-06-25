Andreas is an ambitious archaeologist who is driven by a desire to find the Palladium, an ancient artifact that brings success and prosperity to its owner. He will travel to Greece to solve riddles and avoid hazardous traps. But he is not the only one who wishes to obtain the treasure. Two other adventurers also arrive at the forgotten island. One companion is a girl who is a specialist in Greek mythology. She can help you solve riddles. The other companion is a man with a technical mindset. He will help you deal with traps in unconventional ways.