Palladium: Adventure in Greece

Palladium: Adventure in Greece - Cover art

Andreas is an ambitious archaeologist who is driven by a desire to find the Palladium, an ancient artifact that brings success and prosperity to its owner. He will travel to Greece to solve riddles and avoid hazardous traps. But he is not the only one who wishes to obtain the treasure. Two other adventurers also arrive at the forgotten island. One companion is a girl who is a specialist in Greek mythology. She can help you solve riddles. The other companion is a man with a technical mindset. He will help you deal with traps in unconventional ways.

Updates

4 Jun, 2021
Palladium: Adventure in Greece safely launched on Steam

Trap-filled, labyrinthine archeological adventure available now for download on Windows, Mac and Linux.
8 Sep, 2020
Demo unearthed for Palladium: Adventure in Greece
Archeological 3D adventure set in trap-filled ancient labyrinth coming to Windows, Mac and Linux this year.

Walkthrough for Palladium: Adventure in Greece

Stuck in Palladium: Adventure in Greece, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Palladium: Adventure in Greece and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by NLB project

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure
Theme Archeology, Treasure Hunt
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7
CPU: 1 Ghz or higher
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Radeon HD6670 1 GB VRAM or similar
Hard Drive: 5 GB
Sound Card: Any sound card

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
CPU: 1 Ghz or higher
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4 GB VRAM or similar
Hard Drive: 5 GB
Sound Card: Any sound card


Mac
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Mac OS X 10.13 or later
CPU: Intel 1 Ghz or higher
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Integrated graphics
Hard Drive: 5 GB
Sound Card: Any sound card

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Mac OS X 10.13 or later
CPU: Intel 1 Ghz or higher
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: Integrated graphics
Hard Drive: 5 GB
Sound Card: Any sound card


Linux
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Ubuntu 14.04+
CPU: Intel Pentium 3 / Athlon 64 or later
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Radeon HD6670 1 GB VRAM or similar
Hard Drive: 5 GB
Sound Card: Any sound card

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Ubuntu 14.04+
CPU: Intel Pentium 3 / Athlon 64 or later
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4 GB VRAM or similar
Hard Drive: 5 GB
Sound Card: Any sound card

Palladium: Adventure in Greece by NLB project - Adventure Game

