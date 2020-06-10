  • Log In | Sign Up

The Third Day

The Third Day places us three days after the death of Jesus, when he rises and embarks on an adventure in search of God to discover the reasons why his father let him die on the cross. The game invites players to tour the Judea region, passing through iconic Biblical locations such as Bethlehem, Nazareth and Jerusalem.

Updates

29 Mar, 2021
The Third Day arises on Windows PC

Cartoon 'what if' adventure about the life of Jesus after his resurrection available now for download on Steam.
2 Mar, 2021
Trailer heralds coming of The Third Day later this month

Point-and-click 'what if" adventure about the unusual life of Jesus post-resurrection due to arrive on March 29th.
10 Jun, 2020
The Third Day to rise on PC and smartphones soon
Android demo available for point-and-click adventure about the life of Jesus post-resurrection.

Walkthrough for The Third Day

Stuck in The Third Day, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Third Day and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

The Third Day launch trailer

The Third Day trailer

Game Information

Platform Android, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click, Touch
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure, Drama
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Third Day by Pan Studio - Adventure Game

The Third Day is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Pan Studio. The Third Day has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Third Day, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Third Day.
