The Third Day
Developer:
Pan Studio
Related Links
Demo on itch.io
Platforms:
Android, PC
Releases:
- Digital March 29, 2021 by Pan Studio
The Third Day places us three days after the death of Jesus, when he rises and embarks on an adventure in search of God to discover the reasons why his father let him die on the cross. The game invites players to tour the Judea region, passing through iconic Biblical locations such as Bethlehem, Nazareth and Jerusalem.
Updates
29 Mar, 2021The Third Day arises on Windows PC
Cartoon 'what if' adventure about the life of Jesus after his resurrection available now for download on Steam.
2 Mar, 2021Trailer heralds coming of The Third Day later this month
Point-and-click 'what if" adventure about the unusual life of Jesus post-resurrection due to arrive on March 29th.
10 Jun, 2020The Third Day to rise on PC and smartphones soon
Android demo available for point-and-click adventure about the life of Jesus post-resurrection.
Walkthrough for The Third DayStuck in The Third Day, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Third Day and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for The Third Day » View all screenshots (9)
What our readers think of The Third Day
There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Third Day yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information