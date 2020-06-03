Memory is a strange and interesting thing. It is never complete, and often deviates from the truth. A memory can shift, change, grow and contract, all while being filtered by the mind’s perspective of reality. When you are sent to live with your grandmother for the summer, you could never imagine the mysteries awaiting you in the sleepy country town of Woodland Park. Explore your surroundings, retrieve memories, collect radio transmissions, solve puzzles and piece together stories from different people. One clue will lead to the next and answers to riddles will help you on your quest. A beautiful girl named Alicia captures your heart and will lead you deeper into the town’s dark past. If you pay attention and collect the right clues, you can solve the mystery of what happened so long ago. Search for the memories the people of Woodland Park have tried so hard to forget.