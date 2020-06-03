  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Memory (2020) - Game details

Memory

Memory - Cover art

Memory is a strange and interesting thing. It is never complete, and often deviates from the truth. A memory can shift, change, grow and contract, all while being filtered by the mind’s perspective of reality. When you are sent to live with your grandmother for the summer, you could never imagine the mysteries awaiting you in the sleepy country town of Woodland Park. Explore your surroundings, retrieve memories, collect radio transmissions, solve puzzles and piece together stories from different people. One clue will lead to the next and answers to riddles will help you on your quest. A beautiful girl named Alicia captures your heart and will lead you deeper into the town’s dark past. If you pay attention and collect the right clues, you can solve the mystery of what happened so long ago. Search for the memories the people of Woodland Park have tried so hard to forget.

Updates

7 Jun, 2020
Memory becomes reality on Steam
Third-person adventure about a country town's hidden secrets available for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Memory

Stuck in Memory, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Memory and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Memory - Screenshot #1
'Memory - Screenshot #2
'Memory - Screenshot #3
'Memory - Screenshot #4
'Memory - Screenshot #5
'Memory - Screenshot #6
'Memory - Screenshot #7
'Memory - Screenshot #8
'Memory - Screenshot #9

Memory launch trailer

Memory teaser trailer

What our readers think of Memory

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Memory yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Soft Paw Studio

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Drama
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Memory by Soft Paw Studio - Adventure Game

Memory is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Soft Paw Studio. Memory has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Memory, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Memory.