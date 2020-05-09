Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
Delores is back home and working as a photographer for the Nickel News. Thimbleweed Park hasn’t changed at all in the year she’s been away… or has it? Sample Ron Gilbert’s new adventure game engine in this free prototype that uses “found art” from the award-winning Thimbleweed Park.
Updates
9 May, 2020Thimbleweed Park re-opened with free Mini-Adventure
Remixed assets from original game used to create brand new 'addendum' on Steam and Epic for Windows and Mac.
