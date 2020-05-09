  • Log In | Sign Up

Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure

Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure - Cover art

Delores is back home and working as a photographer for the Nickel News. Thimbleweed Park hasn’t changed at all in the year she’s been away… or has it? Sample Ron Gilbert’s new adventure game engine in this free prototype that uses “found art” from the award-winning Thimbleweed Park.

Updates

9 May, 2020
Thimbleweed Park re-opened with free Mini-Adventure

Remixed assets from original game used to create brand new 'addendum' on Steam and Epic for Windows and Mac.

Walkthrough for Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure

Stuck in Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure - Screenshot #1
'Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure - Screenshot #2
'Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure - Screenshot #3
'Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure - Screenshot #4
'Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure - Screenshot #5
'Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure - Screenshot #6

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Comedy, Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
Processor: 2 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Intel HD 3000 or better (updated for dx12)
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 50 MB available space

