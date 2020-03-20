The Signifier is a first-person tech-noir mystery adventure that blends investigation, experimental psychology, and artificial intelligence. Players step into the role of Frederick Russell, an expert in AI and psychology, and the main researcher behind an experimental deep brain scanner called the Dreamwalker. Its controversial technology allows the exploration of the recorded senses and unconscious realms of the mind. He finds himself thrust into a spiral of intrigue when asked to use his creation after the vice president of the world’s biggest tech company turns up dead in her apartment. Explore the real and surreal worlds, become immersed in fringe psychology, solve puzzles, and find the truth.