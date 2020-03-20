The Signifier
Playmestudio
Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
- Digital October 15, 2020 by Raw Fury Games
The Signifier is a first-person tech-noir mystery adventure that blends investigation, experimental psychology, and artificial intelligence. Players step into the role of Frederick Russell, an expert in AI and psychology, and the main researcher behind an experimental deep brain scanner called the Dreamwalker. Its controversial technology allows the exploration of the recorded senses and unconscious realms of the mind. He finds himself thrust into a spiral of intrigue when asked to use his creation after the vice president of the world’s biggest tech company turns up dead in her apartment. Explore the real and surreal worlds, become immersed in fringe psychology, solve puzzles, and find the truth.
OS: Windows 7/8/10
Processor: Intel Core i3 (3.4 GHz) / AMD A8-7600 (3.1 GHz)
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 / AMD R9 270
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 20 GB available space