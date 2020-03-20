  • Log In | Sign Up

The Signifier

Signifier, The - Cover art

The Signifier is a first-person tech-noir mystery adventure that blends investigation, experimental psychology, and artificial intelligence. Players step into the role of Frederick Russell, an expert in AI and psychology, and the main researcher behind an experimental deep brain scanner called the Dreamwalker. Its controversial technology allows the exploration of the recorded senses and unconscious realms of the mind. He finds himself thrust into a spiral of intrigue when asked to use his creation after the vice president of the world’s biggest tech company turns up dead in her apartment. Explore the real and surreal worlds, become immersed in fringe psychology, solve puzzles, and find the truth.

Our Review

» Read the full review

Available at

Steam Store
GOG
Related Articles

The Signifier review Article

The Signifier review

This surreal first-person mystery adventure might leave your head spinning, but it conveys a cleverly layered sci-fi story through a distinctive visual style and unusual gameplay mechanics.

Review score - 3 Read the review » Oct 16, 2020

Updates

15 Oct, 2020
October 15th means launch day for The Signifier

Surreal 3D investigative mystery available now for download on Windows and Mac; coming early 2021 on PS4 and Xbox One.
3 Sep, 2020
Narrated gameplay video portends next month’s arrival of The Signifier

First-person tech-noir mystery adventure launch on PC on October 15th, with PS4 and Xbox One to follow in early 2021.
26 Mar, 2020
First details denote upcoming arrive of The Signifier
Tech-noir mystery blending investigation, experimental psychology, and artificial intelligence coming to PC this summer.

Walkthrough for The Signifier

Stuck in The Signifier, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Signifier and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

The Signifier launch trailer

The Signifier narrated gameplay video

The Signifier trailer

Adventure Games by Playmestudio

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Investigative, Puzzle
Genre Mystery, Science Fiction
Theme Psychological, Technological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows 7/8/10
Processor: Intel Core i3 (3.4 GHz) / AMD A8-7600 (3.1 GHz)
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 / AMD R9 270
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 20 GB available space

The Signifier by Playmestudio - Adventure Game

