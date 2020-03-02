  • Log In | Sign Up

Creepy Tale

Creepy Tale - Cover art

While walking with your brother, everything turns into horror and drags the hero into a series of terrible events. Your brother has been kidnapped, and you are left face-to-face with an ominous forest filled with dangers and strange creatures. Solve the puzzles that you meet on the way, do not let yourself be caught, and save your brother! Find out the dark story that befell the once-calm and peaceful forest, turning it into a creepy place filled with evil. Perhaps it is you who will be able to solve all the secrets of the forest and save the peaceful creatures?

3 Mar, 2020
Creepy Tale out of the woods and onto Steam
Dark fairy tale-styled, hand-drawn side-scroller available now for download on Windows and Mac.

Walkthrough for Creepy Tale

Stuck in Creepy Tale, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Creepy Tale and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest, Puzzle
Genre Horror
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Creepy Tale by Deqaf Studio - Adventure Game

Creepy Tale is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Deqaf Studio. Creepy Tale has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Creepy Tale, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Creepy Tale.