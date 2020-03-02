Creepy Tale
Deqaf Studio
Mac, PC
- Digital February 21, 2020 by Deqaf Studio
While walking with your brother, everything turns into horror and drags the hero into a series of terrible events. Your brother has been kidnapped, and you are left face-to-face with an ominous forest filled with dangers and strange creatures. Solve the puzzles that you meet on the way, do not let yourself be caught, and save your brother! Find out the dark story that befell the once-calm and peaceful forest, turning it into a creepy place filled with evil. Perhaps it is you who will be able to solve all the secrets of the forest and save the peaceful creatures?
Creepy Tale out of the woods and onto Steam
Dark fairy tale-styled, hand-drawn side-scroller available now for download on Windows and Mac.
